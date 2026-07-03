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There were two words the jury never got to hear that could have made a big difference.Shawn Setaro
In a series of Instagram posts, Ruby Rose detailed the injuries they suffered on the set of 'Batwoman,' and explained what led to their exit from the show.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Pop Culture
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Reflects on Late Mother’s Abuse Including Vaginal Exams and Calorie Counting
In a new interview, the former Nickelodeon star—who recently launched a one-woman show and is penning a book—opens up about the healing process.Trace William Cowen
Jean-Marc Sauve, head of the commission that put the report together, said the church showed “deep, total and even cruel indifference for years."Brenton Blanchet