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Timothy Busfield Claims 'False Allegations' Ruined His Career Amid Child Abuse Claims
Pop Culture

Timothy Busfield Says Child Sexual Abuse Case Has ‘Canceled’ His Hollywood Career

Newly released grand jury testimony details Busfield’s claim that the case cost him TV shows, a film role and his agency.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 hours ago
RHOBH Star Annemarie Wiley Files for Divorce from Marcellus Wiley After Abuse Arrest
Pop Culture

'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley Alleges Years of Abuse in Marcellus Wiley Divorce Filing

New court filings reveal disturbing claims of violence, control and a July 4 hotel incident that Annemarie says pushed her to end the marriage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Membership Revoked After Alleged Inappropriate Misconduct with Employee
Sports

Phil Mickelson No Longer a Member of Elite Golf Club After Misconduct Claim

Inside the private California club’s investigation, the employee’s report, and how the decision to remove the LIV Golf star unfolded.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Big Tigger holding a microphone with a "V103" logo, wearing a black hoodie, appears to be speaking or answering questions.
Music

Big Tigger Reportedly Under Investigation in Domestic Dispute Involving Wife

Big Tigger, legal name Darian Morgan, is named as a prime suspect in an alleged domestic assault tied to a May incident.

Alex Ocho36 days ago
Wander Franco.
Sports

Wander Franco Avoids Prison After Being Found Criminally Responsible of Abuse of Minor

The former Tampa Bay Rays star has been granted a judicial pardon due to "particular circumstances that made him a material victim, but not a legal one."

Jose Martinez53 days ago
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Brook McDaniel
Life

Kentucky Mom Arrested for Tattooing 22-Month-Old Son, Allegedly Said He ‘Wanted’ It

Brook McDaniel claims he referred to the tattoo as a "party dot."

tara mahadevan70 days ago
Russell Brand Admits He Slept with a 16-Year-Old When He Was 30—But Denies He Did Anything Wrong
Pop Culture

Russell Brand Addresses Past Relationship With 16-Year-Old Amid Ongoing Assault Charges

Brand calls himself an 'immature 30-year-old' and admits past selfish behavior — while insisting his relationships were consensual.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
Charlize Theron attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2025 Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 28, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Opens Up About the Night Her Mother Fatally Shot Her Father

'I think these things should be talked about because it makes other people not feel alone,' she said.

Holly Riordan87 days ago
Collien Fernandes in a brown leather jacket holding a microphone, speaking on stage with a neutral background.
Life

German Actress Reveals Ex-Husband Harassed Her Online, Posted AI-Generated Nudes

Collien Fernandes has since divorced Christian Ulmen following their separation last year.

Joe Price102 days ago
Chaka Khan Says Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband, Ike Turner, Was a 'Lovely Human Being'
Pop Culture

Chaka Khan Sparks Backlash After Calling Ike Turner ‘Lovely’

The singer opens up about her early days with Ike, the rumors that followed, and why her personal memories don’t match his public villain image.

Bernadette Giacomazzo111 days ago
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Dakota Mortensen Seeks Restraining Order Against Taylor Frankie Paul in 'Bachelorette' Fallout
Pop Culture

Dakota Mortensen Files Restraining Order Against Taylor Frankie Paul Amid ‘Bachelorette’ Fallout

Mortensen’s filing outlines allegations of violence, a 911 call, and a child present as ABC and Hulu pause ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
(L-R) Cinnabon logo and Taylor Frankie Paul.
Pop Culture

Cinnabon Ends 'Bachelorette' Partnership Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

In a statement, the baked goods company said that the collaboration "no longer aligns with our brand values."

tara mahadevan120 days ago
Crispin Glover.
Pop Culture

Crispin Glover Claims Ex Assaulted Him, Points to Bloody Photos as Proof

The 'Back to the Future' actor's ex was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence in connection with the incident, though she was later released.

Mark Elibert140 days ago
Shanteari Weems Has 'No Regrets' About Shooting Her Abusive Ex-Cop Husband After Prison Release
Pop Culture

Shanteari Weems Says She Has 'No Regrets' After Serving Time for Shooting Her Ex-Husband

After being released from prison, Shanteari Weems is speaking out about the 2022 shooting of her ex-husband and why she says she has no regrets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
R. Kelly Protégé Sparkle Refutes Reshona Landfair's 'Grooming' Claim
Music

Sparkle Responds to Niece Reshona Landfair’s ‘Grooming’ Claim Tied to R. Kelly

As Reshona Landfair’s memoir on alleged R. Kelly abuse drops, Sparkle pushes back on 'grooming' claims and reveals what she says really happened inside the family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
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Vernon Davis Breaks Silence Following Arrest Warrant for Alleged Attack on Pregnant Ex
Sports

Vernon Davis Breaks Silence Following Arrest Warrant for Alleged Attack on Pregnant Ex

The former NFL tight end spoke out after news broke that an arrest warrant was issued over an alleged assault involving a pregnant former partner.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Author Jennette McCurdy during an interview on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
Pop Culture

Jennette McCurdy Says Writing Book About Teen Dating Adult Man Gave Her 'Closure'

In her new book 'Half His Age,' the former child actress loosely recounts her time dating an older man while she was a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams176 days ago
FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.
Music

Billy Ray Cyrus Accused of 'Narcissistic Abuse' by Ex Firerose: 'I Spent Years Being Terrified'

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Firerose in May 2024 after just over seven months of marriage.

Jose Martinez177 days ago

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