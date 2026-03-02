Larry Jackson Compares Ye's 'Bully' Rollout to 'Yeezus' and 'Donda'

Larry Jackson recently gave all of us a big clue about the rollout for Ye’s next album, Bully.
Last month, the Gamma co-founder and music mogul sat down with GQ, where he briefly discussed the Chicago artist’s upcoming 12th studio album. The interview came days after news surfaced that Ye signed a distribution deal with Gamma for Bully.
At first, he was reluctant to share details.
“No comment. I don’t have any interest in clout-chasing,” Jackson told GQ. “I have an interest in doing the work. I’m lucky to be in the passenger seat.”
However, he also told the magazine that fans excited for Bully should expect an album rollout rivaling those of Yeezus and Donda.
While Ye previously confirmed that the project is set for release on March 20, it appears it may be postponed again after multiple delays.
Per Kurrco, some retailers have updated listings on their websites to reflect that the album is arriving on March 27. If this is the case, this would reportedly be the eighth time Bully has been delayed.
Ye isn’t the only West who inked a deal with Gamma: North has also reportedly signed with Jackson’s company. The news arrived in mid-February, following the release of her debut, self-produced single, "Piercing on My Hand," which, according to streaming services, was released via North West/Gamma.
Per its website, Gamma is a “modern media and technology enterprise” that partners with artists including Usher, Sexyy Red, Mariah Carey, and Snoop Dogg, as well as athletes like Stephen Curry.