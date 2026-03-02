Larry Jackson Compares Ye's 'Bully' Rollout to 'Yeezus' and 'Donda'

Larry Jackson recently gave all of us a big clue about the rollout for Ye’s next album, Bully.

Last month, the Gamma co-founder and music mogul sat down with GQ, where he briefly discussed the Chicago artist’s upcoming 12th studio album. The interview came days after news surfaced that Ye signed a distribution deal with Gamma for Bully.

At first, he was reluctant to share details.

“No comment. I don’t have any interest in clout-chasing,” Jackson told GQ. “I have an interest in doing the work. I’m lucky to be in the passenger seat.”

However, he also told the magazine that fans excited for Bully should expect an album rollout rivaling those of Yeezus and Donda.