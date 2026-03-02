Music

Larry Jackson Compares Ye's 'Bully' Rollout to 'Yeezus' and 'Donda'

Ye recently signed a distribution deal with Jackson's Gamma for the release of 'Bully.'

Larry Jackson and Ye
Stefanie Keenan / Jeff Kravitz via Getty

Larry Jackson recently gave all of us a big clue about the rollout for Ye’s next album, Bully.

Last month, the Gamma co-founder and music mogul sat down with GQ, where he briefly discussed the Chicago artist’s upcoming 12th studio album. The interview came days after news surfaced that Ye signed a distribution deal with Gamma for Bully.

At first, he was reluctant to share details.

“No comment. I don’t have any interest in clout-chasing,” Jackson told GQ. “I have an interest in doing the work. I’m lucky to be in the passenger seat.”

However, he also told the magazine that fans excited for Bully should expect an album rollout rivaling those of Yeezus and Donda.

While Ye previously confirmed that the project is set for release on March 20, it appears it may be postponed again after multiple delays.

Per Kurrco, some retailers have updated listings on their websites to reflect that the album is arriving on March 27. If this is the case, this would reportedly be the eighth time Bully has been delayed.

Ye isn’t the only West who inked a deal with Gamma: North has also reportedly signed with Jackson’s company. The news arrived in mid-February, following the release of her debut, self-produced single, "Piercing on My Hand," which, according to streaming services, was released via North West/Gamma.

Per its website, Gamma is a “modern media and technology enterprise” that partners with artists including Usher, Sexyy Red, Mariah Carey, and Snoop Dogg, as well as athletes like Stephen Curry.

Related Stories

(L-R) North West and Kanye West.
Music

North West Follows in Kanye's Footsteps and Reportedly Signs With Gamma

Just like her father, it looks like North is ready to make a big splash with her music.

Will Lavin210 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Signs Deal With Gamma to Release ‘Bully’ Album

Soon after taking out an ad in 'The Wall Street Journal' and giving a 'Vanity Fair' interview reflecting on his behavior, the artist signed a distribution deal for his next full-length project, set to release on March 20, 2026.

Antonio Johri232 days ago
North West and Kanye West perform in Mexico City.
Music

Watch Kanye West and Daughter North West Team Up for Mexico City Performance

The rapper and producer's 12-year-old daughter debuted her new track, "Piercing On My Hand."

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App