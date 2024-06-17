Don Omar, Reggaeton Pioneer, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Don Omar revealed some startling news about his health.

The reggaeton legend took to Instagram early Monday morning to reveal that he has cancer.

“Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” he wrote alongside a photo of a hospital wristband. “Good intentions are well received. See you soon. #fuckcancer.”

From the wristband, it appears he’s receiving medical care in Orlando, Florida. Further details about his diagnosis are unknown at this time.