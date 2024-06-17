Don Omar, Reggaeton Pioneer, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Don Omar revealed some startling news about his health.
The reggaeton legend took to Instagram early Monday morning to reveal that he has cancer.
“Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” he wrote alongside a photo of a hospital wristband. “Good intentions are well received. See you soon. #fuckcancer.”
From the wristband, it appears he’s receiving medical care in Orlando, Florida. Further details about his diagnosis are unknown at this time.
The 46-year-old Puerto Rican star is a pioneer in reggaeton, becoming one of the first big artists to bring the genre to the world with his first studio album, 2003’s The Last Don.
Omar released his latest album, Forever King last year, and is set to kick off the second leg of his Back to Reggatón Tour on Aug. 7 in Oakland, California. The jaunt will also stop in San Diego, Portland, and Newark, and will wrap on Sept. 15 in Elmont, New York.
The trek is Omar’s first since hitting the road with Daddy Yankee in 2015 for the Kingdom Tour.
Prayers up for Don Omar.