Jay-Z Wears Greg Laboratory Work Jacket During Tom Brady Hall of Fame Ceremony Performance

For his surprise appearance and performance at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction throwdown, Jay-Z opted for a work jacket from Greg Laboratory.

As shown in photos and videos from the moment in question, which saw Jay performing the Brady-associated Black Album cut "Public Service Announcement," the 24-time Grammy winner wore the label’s PC-WJ22 work jacket. As of this writing, that exact jacket ($585)—boasting 3D pockets and made in New York City—was listed as sold-out on the brand’s official site.