Jay-Z Wears Greg Laboratory Work Jacket During Tom Brady Hall of Fame Ceremony Performance

"Put one hand in the air for the GOAT," Jay said during a surprise performance of "Public Service Announcement."

Jun 13, 2024

View this video on YouTube

For his surprise appearance and performance at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction throwdown, Jay-Z opted for a work jacket from Greg Laboratory.

As shown in photos and videos from the moment in question, which saw Jay performing the Brady-associated Black Album cut "Public Service Announcement," the 24-time Grammy winner wore the label’s PC-WJ22 work jacket. As of this writing, that exact jacket ($585)—boasting 3D pockets and made in New York City—was listed as sold-out on the brand’s official site. 

The jacket cuts a modern boxy fit and was designed with the trifecta of dryness, warmth, and agility in mind.

"If I could go back and tell a 17-year-old me HOV will be wearing your design on stage, I would think I was lying," Greg Jackson, founder of Greg Laboratory, tells Complex. "Everything I design is made to be functional, so the fact that he’s performing in it was kind of proof of concept."

Get a closer look below.

Two individuals in an office; one, in a beige jacket, is working at a desk with a vintage computer, while the other, in a black oversized outfit, carries a silver briefcase
Image via Greg Laboratory
Models in avant-garde fashion pose in an office setting, wearing oversized shirts, knee-length shorts, and boots, holding briefcases
Image via Greg Laboratory
Two people in oversized, contemporary-style clothing are engaged in a dynamic pose in an office setting. An overturned office chair is in the background
Image via Greg Laboratory
A minimalist black utility jacket with a structured collar, button-down front, and two large front flap pockets. No people or text are present in the image
Image via Greg Laboratory
Back view of a black long-sleeve collared jacket against a white background
Image via Greg Laboratory
Close-up of a black shirt with a visible GRECI clothing label
Image via Greg Laboratory
Close-up image of black fabric with two Velcro strips
Image via Greg Laboratory

"Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady, tonight," Jay said after taking the stage on Wednesday night. Ahead of the proceedings, Brady said on the red carpet that he was expecting an "awesome" evening.

View this video on YouTube

Of course, Brady's fondness for Jay's work goes back quite some time. In addition to "Public Service Announcement" being a staple at games, Brady quite notably quoted another Black Album track, "My 1st Song," amid future-focused speculation from fans back in 2019.

