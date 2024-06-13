Jay-Z Wears Greg Laboratory Work Jacket During Tom Brady Hall of Fame Ceremony Performance

For his surprise appearance and performance at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction throwdown, Jay-Z opted for a work jacket from Greg Laboratory.
As shown in photos and videos from the moment in question, which saw Jay performing the Brady-associated Black Album cut "Public Service Announcement," the 24-time Grammy winner wore the label’s PC-WJ22 work jacket. As of this writing, that exact jacket ($585)—boasting 3D pockets and made in New York City—was listed as sold-out on the brand’s official site.
The jacket cuts a modern boxy fit and was designed with the trifecta of dryness, warmth, and agility in mind.
"If I could go back and tell a 17-year-old me HOV will be wearing your design on stage, I would think I was lying," Greg Jackson, founder of Greg Laboratory, tells Complex. "Everything I design is made to be functional, so the fact that he’s performing in it was kind of proof of concept."
Get a closer look below.
"Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady, tonight," Jay said after taking the stage on Wednesday night. Ahead of the proceedings, Brady said on the red carpet that he was expecting an "awesome" evening.
Of course, Brady's fondness for Jay's work goes back quite some time. In addition to "Public Service Announcement" being a staple at games, Brady quite notably quoted another Black Album track, "My 1st Song," amid future-focused speculation from fans back in 2019.