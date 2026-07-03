Don Omar

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Don Omar performs during the 2025 Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park on May 25, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Don Omar's 'The Last King Tour': What to Know

Starting in September, Omar is set to perform across the United States.

Joe Price61 days ago
Kamala Harris on stage, arms raised, in front of a cheering crowd with "Freedom" sign and USA flags.
Life

All the Celebrities Backing Kamala Harris: Beyoncé, Eminem, LeBron, and More

Some of the biggest household names in American pop culture are stepping up for Kamala.

Trace William Cowen621 days ago
Man with tattoos, wearing a white shirt, blue puffer vest, and a white cap reading "GRATEFUL," performing on stage with a microphone
Music

Don Omar Says He's Cancer-Free Following Surgery, Reportedly Had Kidney Removed (UPDATE)

The reggaeton superstar didn't reveal further details about his diagnosis.

tara mahadevan761 days ago
A man in a black Off-White shirt and cap on the left. Two men on the right, one in a black jacket, the other in a Star Wars shirt.
Music

Don Omar Files Another Lawsuit Against DJ Envy Business Associate Cesar Pina

Omar claims that his image and likeness were used in Pina's real estate advertisements.

Jaelani Turner-Williams938 days ago
Music

Don Omar Connects With Wisin & Yandel for “Sandunga" Video

The track, featuring contributions by Wisin &amp; Yandel, is a part of the new EP Don Omar Presenta Back to Reggaeton. The song was produced by Luny Tunes.

Joshua Espinoza989 days ago
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The Cover art for Don omar and Lil Jon's "Let's Get Crazy"
Music

Don Omar Recruits Lil Jon for New Song and Video "Let's Get Crazy"

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Don Omar has recruited crunk pioneer Lil Jon for his colorful party-oriented new track and video “Let’s Get Crazy.”

Joe Price1387 days ago

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