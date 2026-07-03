Cancer

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A woman with long blonde hair smiles at the Tribeca Festival event backdrop.
Life

NBC Host Sara Gore Gives Major Life Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Gore first announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in April while live on-air.

Helen Storms5 days ago
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 5/29/26 - Show coverage of "Good Morning America" on 5/29/26 on ABC.
Sports

Michael Strahan Reflects on Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Worst Part Was Feeling Helpless’

Strahan's daughter, Isabella, has been cancer-free since 2024 after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer the year before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate headpiece and embellished outfit, with intricate makeup and jewelry.
Music

Rihanna Tells Woman Battling Cancer to Never Apologize for Her Appearance: ‘You're Fire'

A fan battling cancer bumped into Rihanna while grocery shopping, with the singer telling her she looked "fire."

Joe Price11 days ago
'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Under Fire for Selling 'Cancer Cure' Pills
Pop Culture

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Slammed Over Deleted Tumor-Shrinking Supplement Posts

Fans accused Ian Somerhalder of giving false hope after he reposted customer stories about shrinking tumors alongside a link to his supplement company.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
A woman with short, dark hair and earrings poses in front of an orange backdrop with the word "CLARINS" visible.
Life

Nara Smith Shares Heartbreaking New Photos of Daughter Whimsy’s Cancer Fight

The influencer shared emotional photos from daughter Whimsy’s cancer journey after revealing the 2-year-old’s diagnosis.

Helen Storms15 days ago
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Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala held at the Park Avenue Armory on April 16, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nara Smith Reveals Is Undergoing Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

The influencer revealed that Whimsy Lou, her daughter with model Lucky Blue, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mathew Knowles speaks during the panel 'The Gen Z Boomer Millennial Showdown' at Austin Marriott Downtown on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Music

Mathew Knowles Says Early Detection Saved Him From Breast Cancer

The music executive shared that he "knew a lot" about breast cancer because he used to sell mammography equipment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Deion Sanders visits SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Deion Sanders Says He Has 'Swagger Back' After Battle With Cancer

Sanders says he's ready to focus on next season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Trey Alston39 days ago
Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor & George's Former Wife, Dead at 80
Pop Culture

Marcia Lucas, Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor and New Hollywood Pioneer, Dead at 80

More than just 'George's ex-wife,' the quiet force behind 'Star Wars,' 'Taxi Driver,' and New Hollywood’s boldest moments leaves a legacy most fans never knew they owed everything to.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
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Ms. Rachel Sends Love to Danny Go Following Son Isaac's Death from Cancer
Pop Culture

Ms. Rachel Rallies Around ‘Danny Go!’ Creator After Son Isaac’s Death

Rachel Accurso asked parents and caregivers to send love to Daniel Coleman’s family after the ‘Danny Go!’ creator announced the death of his 14-year-old son, Isaac.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Jessie J.
Music

Jessie J Reveals She's Cancer-Free: 'I Sobbed for Hours'

The British singer is on the road to recovery after she was diagnosed last June.

tara mahadevan57 days ago
Rob Base
Music

Rapper Rob Base Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

He just turned 59 four days ago.

Trey Alston57 days ago
Kathy Griffin Admitted She Lied About Her Cancer Returning
Pop Culture

Kathy Griffin Explains Why She Lied About Her Cancer Returning

The comedian says she used a shocking cancer claim to get out of a ride with a driver whose offensive comments left her feeling unsafe and cornered.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi visits SiriusXM Studios on April 21, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Snooki Recalls ‘Hysterically Crying’ After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

The 'Jersey Shore' star said she didn't have a will prepared.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Beat Cancer Off
Pop Culture

Nonprofit Encourages Men to Masturbate at Least 21 Times a Month to Prevent Cancer

It's all to decrease prostate cancer risk.

Trey Alston96 days ago
Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Fires Back at Speculation She's Lying About Cancer Diagnosis

The 23-year-old rapper and content creator revealed that she's paying $5000 a month for medication.

Joe Price102 days ago

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