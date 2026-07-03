Farruko

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farruko-la-167
Music

Farruko Shares New Project 'La 167' and Releases "El Incomprendido" Video

Months after linking up with NYC drill MC CJ for “Love 66,” Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko has dropped his expansive 'La 167'​​​​​​​ project.

Joe Price1752 days ago
farruko-cj
Music

Farruko Recruits CJ for New Song and Video “Love 66,” Announces Album

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko is gearing up to release his new album later this year, and he’s just shared our first taste of the project.

Joe Price1878 days ago
Farruko
Music

Farruko Releases 2-Track Pack 'Premium' f/ Myke Towers and El Alfa

The Puerto Rican artist has also released the official videos for the pack's "Oh Mama" and "XOXA." Farruko previously dropped 'En Letra De Otro' in 2019.

Joshua Espinoza1969 days ago
farruko
Music

Watch Farruko's New Video for "La Tóxica"

Farruko has released a new single and video titled "La Tóxica." He released his album 'Gangalee' last year, and has worked with Ricky Martin and more.

tara mahadevan2185 days ago
French Montana and Becky G
Music

Becky G Shares Lavish "Zooted" Video f/ French Montana and Farruko

The 21-year-old musician and actress has already achieved a ton, and with the release of "Zooted" it's clear she's here to stay. Watch the French Montana/Farruko collab now.

Joe Price2920 days ago

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