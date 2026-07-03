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From DaBaby’s “Suge” to Young Thug and Gunna’s “Hot,” here are Complex’s picks for the best songs of 2019.Eric Skelton
From J. Cole’s “Middle Child” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Free Uzi” to DaBaby’s “Suge,” here are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2019 (so far).Eric Skelton
From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘IGOR’ to DaBaby’s ‘Baby on Baby,’ here are Complex’s 50 best albums of 2019 so far.Eric Skelton
Reggaeton's roots run deeper than Bad Bunny. Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more spent decades building the foundation.Jesús Triviño Alarcón