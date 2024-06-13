Webbie's DJ Suspected of Fatally Shooting Wife and Himself After Complaining About Working for Rapper

Georgia police are investigating a murder-suicide involving Webbie’s longtime DJ, Notorius Brown, who went by his stage name DJ T Gutta.

According to 11 Alive, the tragedy occurred around noon on Sunday, June 9, in the Cobb County city of Powder Springs. Authorities responded to a home in the 3300 block of Forest Hill Road, where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The Powder Springs Police Department told Complex that the pair was identified as Notorius Brown, 38, and Kalisha Seddens-Dunn, 36. Police confirmed to Complex that Brown died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after shooting his wife.

While the motives behind the shooting remain unclear, Brown had taken to social media to express his frustration over his job. The Georgia resident accused Webbie of refusing to pay him and said working for the rapper was “a living hell.”