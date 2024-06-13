Webbie's DJ Suspected of Fatally Shooting Wife and Himself After Complaining About Working for Rapper

Georgia police are investigating a murder-suicide involving Webbie’s longtime DJ, Notorius Brown, who went by his stage name DJ T Gutta.
According to 11 Alive, the tragedy occurred around noon on Sunday, June 9, in the Cobb County city of Powder Springs. Authorities responded to a home in the 3300 block of Forest Hill Road, where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to injuries shortly after.
The Powder Springs Police Department told Complex that the pair was identified as Notorius Brown, 38, and Kalisha Seddens-Dunn, 36. Police confirmed to Complex that Brown died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after shooting his wife.
While the motives behind the shooting remain unclear, Brown had taken to social media to express his frustration over his job. The Georgia resident accused Webbie of refusing to pay him and said working for the rapper was “a living hell.”
“Then that n***a don’t want to see nobody around him shine!” Brown wrote in a June 9 Facebook post, just hours before he allegedly shot his wife and himself. “Why y’all think everybody left from around him? I was only supposed to be his tour DJ but i had to be a driver, a dr, a security, a PR, a babysitter, booking Agent, a referee, a counselor, a road manger, and a list of other things. But yet this n***a didn’t appreciate none of it.”
Brown said he did his work with a smile on his face to hide the fact that he was “dying inside.” He suggested he was the only person who was there for Webbie, as his own family and other team members didn’t “wanna deal with him.” He also described Webbie as a paranoid man who was convinced that people were using him for clout.
“I can’t remember how many times he’s told me he don’t want nobody blowing up off his name!” the post continued. “That’s why he don’t do features! & he don’t like taking pictures with other artist or fans. N***a think they tryna get shine off him.
“It was days i straight dreaded going on tour with him. The n***a complains about everything! Being around him is like having to take care of my kids! We had to remind him everyday to take his medicine, or to not do some stupid shit. The n***a would do some stupid kiddie shit & be like ‘Gutta record me doing this.’”
Brown said he chose to work with Webbie for 10 years because he hopped the situation “would get better.”
“I never asked dude for shit. I came around with my own everything!” he said “… It was some good times but it was more bad times than anything. I never in my life met somebody that complained more than him! The n***a straight up miserable.”