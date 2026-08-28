Music

Tyler, The Creator and AZ Chike Recreate Scenes From 'Sinners' and More in "Look Like My Mama" Video

The video for the track sees AZ Chike and Tyler recreating scenes from 'Napoleon Dynamite,' 'Sinners,' and 'Men in Black.'

AZ Chike and Tyler, the Creator have teamed up for their new song “Look Like My Mama,” and it’s accompanied by a music video that sees them recreating scenes from several movies.

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The Stacking Memories-directed music video, which can be seen above, features several homages to iconic movies, including Napoleon Dynamite, Sinners, and Men in Black. The video also acts as a reminder that Chike’s next album, No Rest For the Wicked, drops on Sept. 18, as shown on several flyers that appear in the background.

“Look Like My Mama” comes shortly after the arrival of Chike’s previous single “Packed Up,” which is produced by Hit-Boy. Chike is expected to support No Rest For the Wicked with a North American tour kicking off in October and concluding in November. He’ll start the tour in Houston and will hit up Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, among other cities.

Earlier this year, Chike received a certificate from the Recording Academy celebrating his participation in Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning album GNX, which picked up Best Rap Album at the Grammys last year.

Chike was notably featured on the standout track “Peekaboo,” which helped introduce him to a wider audience. Before the arrival of GNX, he also performed as part of Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum, which served as a victory lap of sorts for the rapper after his widely publicized feud with Drake.

Watch the video for “Look Like My Mama” above, and listen to the song via your streaming platform of choice here.

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