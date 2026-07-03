Men In Black

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'Men in Black' Director Said Vincent D'Onofrio's Performance in the Film was 'Horrible'
Pop Culture

Vincent D’Onofrio Thought He Was Fired After ‘Men in Black’ Director’s Brutal Reaction

Inside the tense barn scene, the no-notes rule, and how D'Onofrio's 'horrible' take on Edgar the Bug became a defining Men in Black performance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Will Smith in a red and white jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, posed casually. Text reads "WS Based on a True Story Season 1: R.I.T.W."
Music

Will Smith Addresses It All on First Album in 20 Years: Oscars, Grammys, Jada, and More

The album arrives nearly 20 years to the day since 'Lost and Found,' Will's most recent full-length.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Will Smith attends the "Concussion" New York premiere
Pop Culture

'Men in Black' Director Claims Will Smith's Epic Fart Caused a Three-Hour Set Evacuation: 'That's Incredible'

Barry Sonnenfeld shared the behind-the-scenes anecdote 27 years after the blockbuster flick hit theaters.

Joshua Espinoza653 days ago
Split image. Left: David Schwimmer. Right: Will Smith posing for "Men in Black"
Pop Culture

David Schwimmer Looks Back on Having to Say No to ‘Men in Black’: 'That Was a Brutal Decision'

The role went on to be played by Will Smith in the 1997 film.

Alex Ocho668 days ago
Channing Tatum at a Versace event, wearing a black suit and shirt, posing against a backdrop with Versace and Porter logos
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Claims ’21 Jump Street’ and 'Men In Black' Potential Crossover Film Was ‘Best Script’ He’s Ever Read

Tatum starred in '21 Jump Street' and the sequel '22 Jump Street' alongside Jonah Hill.

Mark Elibert753 days ago
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Performer in suit with mic on stage; two dancers in alien costumes behind. Used for music article context
Music

Will Smith Performs "Men in Black" During J Balvin’s Coachella Set, Then Uses Neuralyzer on Audience

Those actually in attendance for the surprise performance likely don't remember it, what with being neuralyzed and all.

Trace William Cowen824 days ago
will smith and steven spielberg on red carpet
Pop Culture

Will Smith on Steven Spielberg Sending Helicopter to Persuade Him to Take ‘Men in Black’ Role: ‘He Said the Coldest Sh*t’

At the time, Smith said he was hesitant to take on another aliens-focused role after 'Independence Day.'

Trace William Cowen1079 days ago
rip torn dead 88
Pop Culture

'Men in Black' Actor Rip Torn Dead at 88

Torn was known for his roles as Zed in 'Men in Black' and Artie on HBO's 'The Larry Sanders Show.'

Abel Shifferaw2566 days ago
Men in Black 3
Pop Culture

Troubled Production Behind Disappointing 'Men in Black: International' Detailed in New Report

At multiple points during production of 'Men in Black: International,' director F. Gary Gray reportedly attempted to exit before being convinced to stay on.

Trace William Cowen2587 days ago
chris hemsworth movie premiere
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Was 'Running Out of Money' Before Landing 'Thor' Role

During an interview with 'Variety,' the 35-year-old also revealed he missed out on roles such as 'G.I. Joe' and Gambit in 'X-Men.'

Kyle Shokeye2600 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Men In Black: International' Gets a New Trailer

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth try to find an agency mole in the latest 'MIB' entry.

Trace William Cowen2641 days ago
Will Smith genie
Pop Culture

Will Smith Explains Why He Turned Down 'The Matrix': 'I Did Y'all a Favor'

While recounting his decision to turn down the role of Neo in 'The Matrix', Will Smith admits that Keanu Reeves was better suited for the part.

Hannah Lifshutz2712 days ago
Men in Black trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First 'Men in Black: International' Trailer Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson

'Men in Black: International' hits theaters summer 2019.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2767 days ago
liam neeson getty michael loccisano
Pop Culture

Liam Neeson Might Be Joining Cast of 'Men in Black' Spinoff

The spinoff currently has a May 17, 2019 expected release date.

Eric Skelton2979 days ago

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