Latest Stories
T.I. Says Each of His Children Carry a Different 'Piece' of His Personality
The Atlanta rapper says all of his children are unique but sees different parts of himself reflected in each of them, calling it "real cool" to watch as they step into their own careers.
T.I. Says 'Kill the King' Is His Last Album, But His Sons Aren't So Sure
The Atlanta legend dropped his 12th studio album last week.
T.I.'s Son Domani Harris Says He Trained to Be a Magician: 'I Was All Over the Place'
In an interview alongside his brother King, Domani made a surprising admission.
Domani Visits 50 Cent’s Mother’s Grave in "Firebug" Diss Video
The new visual from T.I.'s son ties into the long-running issues between 50 Cent and the Harris family.
T.I. Recalls Kevin Hart Drunkenly Gifting Rolex to Domani, Who Later Gave It Away to a Child
Domani felt compelled to pay the Rolex forward to a child.
T.I’s Son Domani Attacks 50 Cent on “PU$Y” Diss Track, Brings Up Daphne Joy Accusing 50 of Rape
50 Cent is currently involved in a bitter beef with T.I., his wife Tiny Harris, and their two sons, King Harris and Domani.
T.I. Denies 'Coordination' With Sons Over 50 Cent Disses: 'Everybody Moving on Their Own Accord'
Tip has addressed the implication that he, King Harris and Domani worked together at the height of the feud with 50.