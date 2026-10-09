NBA Ben10 Will Remain Locked Up Despite Lawyer's Attempts for His Emergency Release

Rapper NBA Ben10, real name Benjamin Fields, has been denied bond despite his legal team’s attempt to have him released to receive adequate medical care for his paralysis.

Court documents reviewed by Complex show that on Tuesday (Oct. 6), the rapper, who was shot during the alleged attempted robbery of Detroit rapper AllStar JR, had his motion to revoke the order of detention denied by Judge Drew B. Tipton. Attorney Dustan Neyland previously filed a motion to have Ben10 be granted a temporary release, citing the unfit hygiene conditions at the Texas detention facility where he is being held.

Neyland stressed that his client is “paralyzed from the chest down,” and requires a wheelchair to get around. He has been unable to “independently move himself to bathe, change and clean after defection, or transfer himself from his wheelchair to a bed,” according to Neyland. He has also allegedly been unable to take part in a physical therapy program, is being given inadequate food, and was met behind bars at the Joe Corley Detention Center in Conroe with a “lack of basic hygiene.”

“The defendant did not receive a change of hygiene items until 4 am this morning and has not been bathed or received any assistance to bathe,” Neyland wrote in the motion, which was filed on Sept. 25. “As of 2:30 pm today, he is currently wearing soiled protective undergarments. The nursing staff at Joe Corley will not assist in changing and have informed him they do not have wipes to clean.”

Ben10 and five others, including rapper OG 3Three, were charged last month in connection with an alleged robbery at the Confessions restaurant on Apr. 8. They were accused of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery and aiding and abetting brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ben10 was allegedly one of two individuals shot by rapper AllStar JR (real name Jeremy Ford) during the incident. Ben10 suffered a spinal injury that has left him paralyzed.