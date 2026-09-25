NBA Ben10 to Remain in Jail Pending Trial

NBA Ben10 will remain in custody as he awaits trial on federal charges connected to the Houston restaurant confrontation that ended in a shooting.

Ben10, whose legal name is Benjamin Fields, pleaded not guilty to two counts during a Sept. 24 arraignment before Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan, according to legal documents obtained by Complex. The docket entry says Fields appeared with his attorney, a scheduling order was issued, and he was remanded to custody. His trial is currently scheduled to begin on November 9.

Fields and five others, including rapper OG 3Three, were charged earlier this month in connection with an alleged robbery at Confessions restaurant on Apr. 8. The charges against him are aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery and aiding and abetting brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities have said the alleged victim of the robbery was Detroit rapper AllStar JR, whose legal name is Jeremy Ford. Prosecutors say Ford was confronted by men who allegedly tried to take his jewelry. During the struggle, he allegedly obtained a gun and fired, striking Fields and two others. Fields suffered a spinal injury that left him without sensation below the waist. Ford faces separate federal charges stemming from the incident.

After Ford was arrested, NBA Ben10 publicly defended him for his actions.