Music

NBA Ben10 Should Be Released From Jail Due to 'Lack of Basic Hygiene,' Lawyer Argues

NBA Ben10 was among those arrested in connection with a Houston shooting earlier this month.

NBA Ben10 with dreadlocks wearing a black graphic sweatshirt and a cap stands in a kitchen with light cabinets and a marble backsplash.
Image via NBA Ben10 (@babyboyten) on Instagram

NBA Ben10’s lawyer is calling for his client to be granted a temporary release, citing unfit hygiene conditions at a Texas detention center.

In a recent court filing viewed by Complex, attorney Dustan Neyland tucked in a reminder that his client is “paralyzed from the chest down,” requiring a wheelchair. For now, this has left him unable to “independently move himself to bathe, change and clean after defection, or transfer himself from his wheelchair to a bed.”

While in custody, Neyland added, NBA Ben10, born Benjamin Fields, has not been able to take part in a prescribed physical therapy program. The lawyer goes on to cite examples of what he argues are unfit conditions for his client, including inadequate food and a “lack of basic hygiene” at the Joe Corley Detention Center in Conroe.

“The defendant did not receive a change of hygiene items until 4am this morning and has not been bathed or received any assistance to bathe,” Neyland said in the Sept. 25-filed emergency motion when detailing one alleged example. “As of 2:30 pm today, he is currently wearing soiled protective undergarments. The nursing staff at Joe Corley will not assist in changing and have informed him they do not have wipes to clean.”

NBA Ben10 was among those arrested in connection with a Houston shooting earlier this month.

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