Meek Mill Suggests He Could Sell Out Madison Square Garden 'With 45 Days of Promo'

Meek Mill has shared that he believes he's capable of selling out New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden — with one caveat.

On Thursday (October 15), the Philly rapper took to X to state his concert aspirations, suggesting that he could sell out MSG or the Barclays Center in under two months.

"I can sell out the Garden or the Barclays [Center] with 45 days of promo!" he wrote. For concerts, the Barclays Center typically seats up to 19,000 people, while Madison Square Garden’s main venue houses over 20,000.