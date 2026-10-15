Meek Mill Suggests He Could Sell Out Madison Square Garden 'With 45 Days of Promo'

Key Takeaways
- Meek Mill said he could sell out Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center "with 45 days of promo."
- The claim would mean drawing roughly 19,000 to 20,000 fans, though he currently has no solo shows scheduled.
- He is set to perform at Tampa's Nightmare on Channelside alongside Kevin Gates, Kodak Black, DaBaby, BossMan Dlow, and Boston Richey.
Meek Mill has shared that he believes he's capable of selling out New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden — with one caveat.
On Thursday (October 15), the Philly rapper took to X to state his concert aspirations, suggesting that he could sell out MSG or the Barclays Center in under two months.
"I can sell out the Garden or the Barclays [Center] with 45 days of promo!" he wrote. For concerts, the Barclays Center typically seats up to 19,000 people, while Madison Square Garden’s main venue houses over 20,000.
In recent years, Meek Mill has garnered a reputation for posting all sorts of hot takes on social media. But he's also used the platforms to vent his frustrations with the music industry, gun violence, and DJ Akademiks, among other subjects. More recently, he said the footage of Bloodhound Q50's fatal shooting had been weighing heavily on him.
On a lighter note, he’s also repeatedly posted about the benefits he's been getting from embracing artificial intelligence technology. "Nothing teaches me better than AI," he wrote. "I learnt things that I've been asking people for years in a simple way!" Last year, he also claimed that he was working on an "AI tool that can change the world."
As it stands right now, Meek Mill doesn't have any scheduled solo shows. He is, however, scheduled to play the Nightmare on Channelside event at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, which is headlined by Kevin Gates and Kodak Black. The lineup also boasts Da Baby, Bossman DLow, and Boston Richey, among others.