Meek Mill Says He Feels ‘Haunted’ by Footage of Bloodhound Q50’s Murder

Early Tuesday (Sept. 15), the Philadelphia rapper took to social media to react to the killing of the 22-year-old Chicago rapper, revealing that he repeatedly watched video connected to the shooting.

Meek Mill says footage of Bloodhound Q50's fatal shooting has been weighing heavily on him.

The post arrived roughly two days after Q50, born Mikquale T. Cooper, was fatally shot in Chicago. According to Chicago police, Q50 was inside a white Tesla at a BP gas station on South Wentworth Avenue in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, when two vehicles approached.

Police said several people exited a black Infiniti and a Honda Accord and opened fire after Q50 and a woman accompanying him returned to the vehicle from inside the gas station. A witness told local media that they heard more than 100 gunshots during the attack.

Q50 suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

The woman who was with Q50 told FOX 32 that she noticed an armed man entering the station and attempted to alert the rapper. She said they were unable to quickly drive away because of an issue involving a seat belt. The woman said she has since left Illinois.

In the hours following the shooting, people alleged to have been involved reportedly shared videos on Instagram displaying firearms with extended magazines prior to the incident. Q50's mother also responded to her son's death online, issuing an emotional warning to people trolling the family.