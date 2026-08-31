Music

Meek Mill Says He's Learning Things With AI He's Been Wanting to Know for Years

The Philadelphia rapper, who has repeatedly been outspoken about his embrace of AI, said that "nothing" teaches him better than AI technology.

Meeks Mill in Philadelphia Eagles cap and jacket, smiling and making hand gestures. The background is a stadium.
Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Meek Mill is learning more than he ever thought possible thanks to artificial intelligence.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (Aug. 31), Meek once again shared his enthusiasm for the apparent benefits he gets out of using AI. “Nothing teaches me better than AI,” he wrote. “I learnt things that I’ve been asking people for years in a simple way!”

Meek Mill is a big fan of AI technology. The Philadelphia rapper, who claimed last year that he was working on an “AI tool that can change the world,” recently appeared on an episode of On Wax With Lyor Cohen and suggested that AI could help him become a billionaire.

“When AI came out, it was mind-blowing because if it's a contract … Of course, I know how to read, but I don't understand the language of legal interpretations,” Meek said. “I can take my contract before I go to my legal representation and say, ‘Claude, break this down … We can make it sixth grade [reading level], 12th grade, the easiest way you want. So we don't miss anything in a contract.’”

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