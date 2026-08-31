Meek Mill Says He's Learning Things With AI He's Been Wanting to Know for Years

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (Aug. 31), Meek once again shared his enthusiasm for the apparent benefits he gets out of using AI. “Nothing teaches me better than AI,” he wrote. “I learnt things that I’ve been asking people for years in a simple way!”

Meek Mill is a big fan of AI technology. The Philadelphia rapper, who claimed last year that he was working on an “AI tool that can change the world,” recently appeared on an episode of On Wax With Lyor Cohen and suggested that AI could help him become a billionaire.

“When AI came out, it was mind-blowing because if it's a contract … Of course, I know how to read, but I don't understand the language of legal interpretations,” Meek said. “I can take my contract before I go to my legal representation and say, ‘Claude, break this down … We can make it sixth grade [reading level], 12th grade, the easiest way you want. So we don't miss anything in a contract.’”