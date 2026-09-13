Rapper Bloodhound Q50 Reportedly Shot and Killed in Chicago

Bloodhound Q50, real name Mikquale Cooper, has reportedly died following a shooting in Chicago in the early hours of Sunday (Sept. 13).

As reported by CBS News, the Chicago Police Department confirmed that a 22-year-old man was fatally shot when two vehicles pulled up alongside him at 3:58 a.m. in the Fuller Park neighborhood and opened fire.

The two vehicles fired at the victim, believed to be Bloodhound Q50, as he was sitting in the driver’s seat, and the vehicles later fled the scene. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder and received treatment by responding officers at the scene, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Department has not revealed the identity of the shooting victim in public statements, but dispatch audio that surfaced online confirmed that a responding officer identified the victim as “Cooper Mikquale,” with his date of birth listed as Aug. 6, 2004.

Q50 recently celebrated his 22nd birthday on Aug. 6 with the arrival of his latest project, Get Back or Die Trying. The album also featured an appearance from the late Bloodhound Lil Jeff, who was fatally shot in 2024.

Q50’s death was later reported by Rolling Loud in a tribute post shared on Sunday. The rapper played at the popular hip-hop festival earlier this year in Orlando, Florida.