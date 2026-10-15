We’ve been treated to some pretty solid Thursday Night Football matchups so far this season, including a couple of big upsets (Falcons over Packers in Week 3; Bucs over Cowboys last week). The home Broncos are the underdogs in this Week 6 TNF affair as they host the reigning champion Seahawks. Denver is a +2.5 home dog, and the game has a total of 41.0 points, with juice on the Under. Below, we will offer up a betting preview of this potential Super Bowl LXI showdown. TNF odds: Seahawks at Broncos

Here is a look at updated Fanatics Sportsbook TNF odds for Seahawks at Broncos.

Point Spread: Seahawks (-2.5) at Broncos (+2.5)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-145) at Broncos (+120)

Total: Seahawks at Broncos Over 41.0 (-105)/Under (-115)

This is a rough turnaround for the Seahawks as they played in an ultra-physical game against the division-rival 49ers just four days ago. Seattle lost that game, 32-29. Mike Macdonald’s squad has been involved in a few other tight games so far this season. They beat the Patriots, 13-10, in Week 1, lost to the Commanders in a big upset in Week 3 (33-31), and beat the winless Chargers in Week 4 (30-23). The only “blowout” was a 31-7 Week 2 victory over the Cardinals. Denver, meanwhile, is coming off a 23-17 road victory over the winless Chargers. The Broncos lost to Kansas City, 31-10, in Week 1, beat Jacksonville (20-13) in Week 2, beat the Rams (30-26) in Week 3, and lost to the 49ers in Santa Clara (24-14) in Week 4.

Seattle’s defense has been highly impressive so far this season as it is allowing just 251.2 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL. The Seahawks are particularly strong against the pass, giving up just 150.8 yards through the air thus far (first in NFL). Denver’s defense was highly thought-of entering the 2026 season, but thus far it has been an average bunch. The Broncos rank 22nd in yards allowed (347.4) and have been atrocious against the run, as they are giving up 145.2 yards per game on the ground. Luckily for Denver, Seattle’s running back unit is hurting at the moment. Rookie running back Jadarian Price is on IR, and Zach Charbonnet remains on the PUP list. Emanuel Wilson will get the brunt of the carries for the Seahawks Thursday night. Wilson has performed relatively well this season, as he is averaging 50.2 yards on 14.6 carries per game this season.

The Broncos are 3-2 against the spread so far this season, while the Seahawks are 1-2-2 ATS. Denver games have gone Over the total just once, while four of its games have gone Under the number. Three-out-of-five Seahawks games have gone Over the total this season, while two have gone Under. Seahawks at Broncos player props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most likely player to score a touchdown in this game, as he has a +100 anytime TD price at Fanatics. The most likely Broncos player to find the end zone is JK Dobbins, who is +200 to hit paydirt.

Sam Darnold has a passing yards O/U of 220.5, while Bo Nix’s number has been set at 195.5.

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