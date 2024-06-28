Lil Wayne Updates His Top 5 Rappers List, and Drake and Eminem Made the Cut

Lil Wayne has shared an updated look at his top five favorite rappers list, and indicated that Tha Carter VI could be on the way soon.

In an interview with Cam Heyward for his podcast Not Just Football, the 41-year-old was asked to detail his five favorites in hip-hop once again and shared a list that features two rappers who didn't make the list he shared at two different points in 2023.

"This is easy. Lil Wayne, Weezy Baby, Tunechi," he said with a laugh at the 23:30 point of the podcast, as seen above. Then he got down to business. "My top five rappers of all time are Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem...the Notorious B.I.G.—oh, and this is no specific order right here—and Drizzy,” he said.

In an August interview with Billboard last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Lil Wayne said his favorite rappers were Missy, Hov, Biggie, Goodie Mob, and UGK. He shared that same list on What's Wright? with Nick Wright in 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview with Heyward, Wayne provided an update on his next major studio album, Tha Carter VI.

"Carter VI when? I don't remember that, actually," he said at the 0:40 point of the podcast. "It's soon, though, because it's what's next from me. It's coming out next, actually. I'm not sure of the actual date but it is my next project."

Later on, at the 19:30 point, he said the record is complete and he's editing it down now. "It's been done," he said.