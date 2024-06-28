Flau'jae Drops New Album 'Best of Both Worlds,' Collaborates With Lil Wayne on "Came Out a Beast"

The new song can be found on Flau'jae's new album, Best of Both Worlds, which arrived on Friday. Best of Both Worlds comes with nine tracks and features Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2Rare. In a press release, Flau'jae explained her new album is a representation of her putting both her talents of rapping and playing basketball together. Flau'jae is a college basketball player on the LSU Tigers women's team.

"I've love combining my two talents. Best of Both Worlds shows you don't have to choose one path—you can excel in multiple arenas," said Flau'jae. "This project reflects who I am—a basketball player, a rapper, and someone who refuses to be put in a box. I hope my fans can feel the passion and dedication I've poured into every song."

In addition to her burgeoning basketball career, Flau'jae has fully embraced the music industry, releasing projects since 2019 and signing a deal with Roc Nation.

Listen to Best of Both Worlds on Apple Music and Spotify.