Joey Badass Semen Retention Comments Resurface Amid Serayah's Cheating Allegations

Joey Badass' old comments about semen retention are making the rounds again following Serayah's allegations that the rapper repeatedly cheated during their relationship. Back in 2022, Joey appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he revealed he practiced semen retention and explained why he believed it could improve his energy and overall performance. "You practice semen retention?" Joey was asked. "Absolutely," he responded. When asked how, Joey kept it simple: "You just retain from busting nuts."

Joey said his reasoning was partly spiritual but primarily health-related, pointing to athletes who abstain from sex before major competitions. "You could say spirituality, but really it's a health thing," he explained. "You know, boxers... they tend to abstain from having sex while they, you know, playing or got big fights coming up."

According to Joey, the idea was about preserving energy. "If any n****s bust three nuts back to back, how fucking exhausted are you?" he said. "So semen retention is a very simple philosophy. It's just doing the opposite. You're just retaining more of your energy." He also joked about claims that semen retention provides "superpowers," comparing the concept to Dragon Ball Z while arguing more energy could make someone "more highly efficient." Four years later, the conversation has resurfaced under much different circumstances, with social media users revisiting Joey's claims following Serayah's cheating allegations. "Joey was out here preaching sexual discipline & semen retention," one person wrote while saying they had been skeptical of his explanation from the beginning.

"This n***a must be fuckin mad bitches… talmbout semen retention," another wrote. "N***a tryna sound sexually disciplined." Another added, "Let the record reflect I wasn't buying none of this when he was getting it off."

Practicing semen retention, however, does not necessarily mean abstaining from sex, and Joey's comments don't prove or disprove Serayah's allegations.

On Monday, Serayah announced that she had ended her engagement and relationship with Joey, with whom she shares a son. "Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life," she wrote. Serayah later posted and deleted a clip appearing to capture Joey speaking with another woman about their relationship. "Already talking to another woman about me and what we're going through... smh," she captioned it. After removing the post, she added, "Post and delete. If you saw you saw." "This chapter did not end the way I prayed it would," Serayah wrote. "But endings can also be beginnings."

Joey has yet to publicly respond to the allegations, but a tweet did resurface in which he spoke highly of promiscuity.

Check out more reactions to his semen retention comments below.