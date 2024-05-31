Ice-T Says Lenny Kravitz's Nine Years of Celibacy Is 'Weirdo Sh*t'

Lenny Kravitz recently shared that he's been celibate for nine years. Ice-T thinks that's some "weirdo shit."

In a since-deleted tweet, which caught some criticism from those who believed the Bodycount musician and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor was "judging" Kravitz, Ice-T responded to an article about the celibacy "journey" and made it clear he's not on the same page.

"9yrs without sex? F that BS. Weirdo shit," he wrote, per TMZ.

While he's since deleted the tweet, he's also doubled down in various responses to fans questioning why he said what he said. "That's wrong Ice! He's not weird. That's his own journey," wrote a fan, to which Ice-T, 66, replied, "F that journey.... lol."