Gayle King Flirts With Lenny Kravitz, Asks If He's Dating Someone: ‘Can I Beat Her Ass If She Is?’

Kravitz then explained that he’s just “open” at the moment. When asked if he was looking, he said, “It’s hard not to look. When you desire something, you’re looking for it, but I find that when you don’t look is when you find it.”

“I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready,’” he said. “I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”

The 59-year-old shares 35-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The former couple were married from 1987 to 1993. He was romantically linked to Mexican model Ana Paula Valle last year, though it seems things might have fizzled, per Page Six.

Kravitz released his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, on Friday. According to press materials, Blue Electric Light is the rock icon's 12th studio album and his first full-length in five years. He released the single "Paralyzed" on May 20, alongside the announcement that Kravitz will be doing a Las Vegas residency taking place in October.

You can listen to Blue Electric Light on Apple Music and Spotify.