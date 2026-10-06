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NFL Week 5 Odds: Point Spreads and Totals for Every Game

49ers vs. Seahawks, Eagles vs. Jags, and Bills vs. Rams highlight this week’s slate.

NFL Week 5 odds point spreads moneylines totals
Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Week 5 is upon us and there are some blockbuster matchups on the docket.

The San Francisco 49ers will play at the Seattle Seahawks in the late afternoon window on Sunday. Both NFC West teams are legit Super Bowl contenders, as the 49ers come in with an unblemished 4-0 record and the defending champion Seahawks own a 3-1 mark.

Sunday’s slate will kick off with a tremendous clash in London as the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars face the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 5 will conclude with a potential Super Bowl preview as the Buffalo Bills will take on the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills are 3-1 on the season, while the Rams are 2-2.

Below, we will take a look at all of the NFL Week 5 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, including point spreads and totals for every game.

NFL Week 5 odds
Here is a look at NFL Week 5 point spreads for every game on the schedule.

  • Buccaneers (+7.5) at Cowboys (-7.5)
  • Eagles (+7) vs. Jaguars (-7)
  • Bengals (-7) at Dolphins (+7)
  • Raiders (+3.5) at Patriots (-3.5)
  • Vikings (-2) at Saints (+2)
  • Browns (+2) at Jets (-2)
  • Colts (+2.5) at Steelers (-2.5)
  • Texans (-7) at Titans (+7)
  • Giants (+3.5) at Commanders (-3.5)
  • Bears (-2.5) at Packers (+2.5)
  • Broncos (-3.5) at Chargers (+3.5)
  • Lions (-4.5) at Cardinals (+4.5)
  • 49ers (+2.5) at Seahawks (-2.5)
  • Ravens (+3) at Falcons (-3)
  • Bills (+3) at Rams (-3)

Eagles (+7) vs. Jaguars (-7)
The Jaguars have been one of, if not the most consistently strong team in the NFL so far this season. Jacksonville slammed the Browns (34-10) in Week 1, lost a close one in Denver in Week 2 (20-13), destroyed the Patriots in Week 3 (35-6), and then went into Cincinnati and beat the Bengals this past Sunday (22-17).

The Eagles, meanwhile, have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL thus far. Philly beat Washington in Week 1 (24-22), beat Tennessee in Week 2 (24-20), was thumped by the Bears in Week 3 (27-7), and was edged by the Rams this past Sunday (24-20).

Liam Coen’s Jags are 3-1 against the spread so far this season, while the Eagles are 0-4 ATS.

49ers (+3) at Seahawks (-3)
This showdown has “Game of the Year” potential as both NFC West squads have looked phenomenal through the first month of the season.

San Francisco has been great against the spread so far this season as it sports a 3-1 ATS mark. Seattle is 1-1-2 ATS in 2026-27.

Bills (+3) at Rams (-3)
When the NFL schedule was released this past spring, many circled this game as the creme de la creme. It’s a must-watch game for sure, but both teams have been knocked down a peg or two in the early-going of the season.

The Rams are 2-2 after losing to the 49ers (27-7) and Broncos (30-26), and beating the Giants (28-6) and Eagles (24-20).

The Bills, meanwhile, made a statement in Week 1 by blasting the Texans, 36-31. They also beat the Lions (41-31) and Chargers (24-16). This past Sunday, however, they were upset at home by what had been a reeling Patriots squad (29-26).

The Rams are 2-2 against the spread while the Bills are 3-1 ATS.

NFL Week 5 totals
Here is a look at NFL Week 5 totals for every game on the schedule.

  • Buccaneers at Cowboys: Over 47.5 (-110)/Under 47.5 (-110)
  • Eagles at Jaguars: Over 42.5 (-115)/Under 42.5 (-105)
  • Bengals at Dolphins: Over 42.5 (-115)/Under 42.5 (-105)
  • Raiders at Patriots: Over 45.0 (-110)/Under 45.5 (-110)
  • Vikings at Saints: Over 41.5 (-110)/Under 41.5 (-110)
  • Browns at Jets: Over 40.0 (-110)/Under 40.0 (-110)
  • Colts at Steelers: Over 44.5 (-110)/Under 44.5 (-110)
  • Texans at Titans: Over 38.5 (-110)/Under 38.5 (-110)
  • Giants at Commanders: Over 43.5 (-115)/Under 43.5 (-105)
  • Bears at Packers: Over 45.5 (-110)/Under 45.5 (-110)
  • Broncos at Chargers: Over 42.0 (-110)/Under 42.0 (-110)
  • Lions at Cardinals: Over 54.5 (-110)/Under 54.5 (-110)
  • 49ers at Seahawks: Over 47.0 (-110)/Under 47.0 (-110)
  • Ravens at Falcons: Over 44.0 (-110)/Under 44.0 (-110)
  • Bills at Rams: Over 54.5 (-110)/Under 54.5 (-110)

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