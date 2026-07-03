Music Venues

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(L-R) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump.
Life

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has 'Bigger Fish to Fry' Than Donald Trump Renaming Kennedy Center

RFK Jr. doesn't appear to be too concerned about Donald Trump changing the name of the Kennedy Center.

Will Lavin189 days ago
(L) SiR performing with a microphone. (R) Drake in a camouflage jacket at an event. ```
Music

SiR Jokingly Blames Drake-Kendrick Feud for 2024 Toronto Concert Cancellation

The Top Dawg Entertainment singer claimed the original venue tied to Drake pulled the plug in light of the feud with K.Dot.

Alex Ocho405 days ago
Music

Kanye Claims Venues Won't Book Him Despite Selling Out 'Vultures' Event in 7 Minutes: 'You Know Why'

A listening event for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new album 'Vultures' will take place at Chicago's United Center on Thursday.

Brad Callas892 days ago
Travis Scott performs at Astroworld in 2021
Music

Travis Scott Delivers Surprise 5-Song Performance at Coachella After-Party

Weeks after returning to the stage for the first time since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott delivered another surprise performance on Saturday.

Brad Callas1553 days ago
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A miniature model of the Toronto nightclub 'The Kool Haus'
Music

A Toronto Carpenter Is Memorializing the City’s Lost Music Venues

A Toronto carpenter is making mini models of Toronto's shuttered music venues, bars, and nightclubs in order to memorialize the city's music scene.

Sydney Brasil1594 days ago
Live Nation Canada and Drakes new music venue, History.
Music

Drake's New Toronto Music Venue History Is Opening This Weekend

With a slew of music venues set to reopen their temporarily closed doors in 2021, Live Nation Canada, with the support of Drake, are opening History in Toronto.

Emerson Pearson1716 days ago

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