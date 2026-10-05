Offset Gets Heated Toward Paris Casino Staff During Blackjack Session

Offset was recently seen getting into a heated argument with casino employees in Paris, accusing them of not treating him with respect.

As reported by TMZ, the Migos rapper was captured in a video tearing into the staff for giving his seat at the table to someone else. “You’re not listening to me,” he said in the clip. “If I play here, and I put the disposable card, nobody should fucking play my hands, bro. Listen, this isn’t the little kids; this is high-limit. … I’m betting $10,000, I’m winning! … I will fucking leave, but the problem is, I’m betting high [and] you need to treat me like how I’m betting.”

He asserted that he’s betting more at the blackjack table than anyone else in the room, and grew increasingly frustrated with the staff. “They shouldn’t be playing at my table, bro,” he said. “I beat y’all asses tonight, I got $200,000. I’ll just go home.”

This isn’t the first time Offset has made headlines at a casino. Earlier this year, the rapper was hit with a lawsuit by the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, alleging that he had a six-figure debt with the casino. Before that, Offset was shot in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Former NFL star Dez Bryant also alleged that Offset reached out to him hours before the shooting and that the rapper never repaid the $8,000 he allegedly owes him.