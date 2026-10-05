Music

Offset Gets Heated Toward Paris Casino Staff During Blackjack Session

"I’m betting high [and] you need to treat me like how I’m betting," he told the casino staff.

Models walk finale of the runway during the Ottolinger Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2026 in Paris, France.
Justin Shin via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Offset confronted Paris casino staff after they gave away his blackjack seat, arguing that his high-limit bets warranted better treatment.
  • “You need to treat me like how I’m betting,” he said, claiming he had won $200,000 and was wagering more than anyone else in the room.

Offset was recently seen getting into a heated argument with casino employees in Paris, accusing them of not treating him with respect.

As reported by TMZ, the Migos rapper was captured in a video tearing into the staff for giving his seat at the table to someone else. “You’re not listening to me,” he said in the clip. “If I play here, and I put the disposable card, nobody should fucking play my hands, bro. Listen, this isn’t the little kids; this is high-limit. … I’m betting $10,000, I’m winning! … I will fucking leave, but the problem is, I’m betting high [and] you need to treat me like how I’m betting.”

He asserted that he’s betting more at the blackjack table than anyone else in the room, and grew increasingly frustrated with the staff. “They shouldn’t be playing at my table, bro,” he said. “I beat y’all asses tonight, I got $200,000. I’ll just go home.”

This isn’t the first time Offset has made headlines at a casino. Earlier this year, the rapper was hit with a lawsuit by the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, alleging that he had a six-figure debt with the casino. Before that, Offset was shot in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Former NFL star Dez Bryant also alleged that Offset reached out to him hours before the shooting and that the rapper never repaid the $8,000 he allegedly owes him.

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