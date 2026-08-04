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Cardi B on Fans Wanting "AH HA" Remix With Kash Doll: 'I'm Debating Because It's Too Fire'

"It's too fire," Cardi somewhat cryptically told fans.

Cardi B in a vibrant pink outfit and mint green hair, alongside Kash Doll in a colorful dress with long black hair and jewelry.
Images via Getty/Johnny Nunez/WireImage & Getty/Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Cardi B says she’s “debating” whether to put Kash Doll on a remix of “AH HA,” her recently released single that notably sees her shouting out the Stacked artist in the third verse.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Grammy winner first celebrated notching four RIAA Diamond-certified hits, with her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “WAP” becoming the latest to achieve the feat.

“That is fucking crazy,” Cardi told fans before launching into some a cappella lines from “AH HA,” the official video for which she’s set to film soon.

Turning to the possibly of securing a Kash verse for the surely inevitable remix, Cardi appeared to very strongly suggest that this exact scenario could already be in the works, or is at least under strong consideration.

“Oh, talking about Kash, though, right? So, I know a lot of y'all want to see me and her on the remix,” she said on IG Live. “I’m debating if I want to put her on the remix because... I'm not gonna say it. Don’t say it, don’t say it. … It’s just, it's too fire. It’s too fire. She knows, she knows, she knows. Too fire.”

The teasing continued from there.

“I’m debating because it’s too fire,” Cardi added. “It’s too fire. She knows it’s too fire. I ain’t gonna say no more though.”

The original version of “AH HA,” produced by DJ SwanQo and featuring a “Fuck him” aimed at the current POTUS, is out now. Cardi previously shared some suggestions on the ideal settings for which her new song should provide the soundtrack.

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