Boosie Badazz Calls Out YG for Allegedly Interpolating His Lyrics for “Who Do You Love?”

Boosie Badazz has now called out YG for using his music without his permission.
On Tuesday, the Badazz Music Syndicate boss took to his Instagram Live and promised he would be calling out even more rappers who used his music without getting proper clearance, and YG was one of the names he mentioned.
"I gotta holla at YG," Boosie said during the livestream video. "I fuck with YG. I gotta holla at YG. It's a couple muthafuckas."
Boosie returned and shared YG's 2014 hit single "Who Do You Love?" featuring Drake, which the chorus Boosie said was the same as his on the song titled "Who Do You Love," which he released in 2009.
"Check ya DM @yg MY G SO WE CAN TAKE CARE THIS," Boosie captioned the post below, which plays both tracks.
Boosie has been on a mission to seek legal action against artists using his music without getting it cleared. Last Saturday, Rod Wave took one of the first strays when Boosie mentioned him as one of the artists who interpolated his music and gave him 0 compensation.
In a video, Wave responded to Boosie's claims, saying, "Man, you ain't gotta sue no n***a like me, man. I'm a pull up and make sure you straight."
Social media had a field day with Rod Wave once Boosie called him out for using his lyrics. A video surfaced online that listed some of the times Wave borrowed verses from other rappers such as Jay-Z, 2Pac, Drake, Sam Smith, and more.
Rappers sampling lyrics has been a familiar topic in hip-hop. In 2014, Drake had to cough up $100,000 to Rappin' 4-Tay for mimicking lines off his 1994 song "Playaz Club" on YG's "Who Do You Love?" Cam'ron did the same thing to Jay-Z during their beef in the mid-2000s, where he listed all the songs in which Hov used someone else's lyrics, such as Snoop Dogg and the Notorious B.I.G.