Boosie Badazz Calls Out YG for Allegedly Interpolating His Lyrics for “Who Do You Love?”

Boosie Badazz has now called out YG for using his music without his permission.

On Tuesday, the Badazz Music Syndicate boss took to his Instagram Live and promised he would be calling out even more rappers who used his music without getting proper clearance, and YG was one of the names he mentioned.

"I gotta holla at YG," Boosie said during the livestream video. "I fuck with YG. I gotta holla at YG. It's a couple muthafuckas."