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Boosie Badazz Hit With Civil Lawsuit Over Alleged Hookah Attack on Houston Security Guard

Boosie Badazz previously called the assault allegations "a money grab."

Rapper and entertainer Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Todd Kirkland via Getty Images

Boosie Badazz is facing a civil lawsuit over his alleged assault on a security guard at the Dome Nightclub in Houston, Texas, in May.

As reported by TMZ, security guard Edward Iglehart II has filed a lawsuit against the Baton Rouge rapper for allegedly smashing a glass hookah over his head on May 24. Iglehart said that he was hired to provide security for the VIP area during an event at the Dome Nightclub in Houston, and things went south after a woman approached him asking to use a toilet in the VIP area.

The woman claimed that she was in the VIP area with the rapper, real name Torrence Hatch, Jr., but he was unable to determine whether she was telling the truth and directed her to ask another security guard. She allegedly berated and hit him, so he grabbed her in an attempt to lead her away from the VIP area. She fell, and when he bent to pick up her belongings, he claimed he was struck with a glass hookah by the rapper. He was left with injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Iglehart is seeking damages for assault and battery, as well as defamation for making allegedly false claims about him on social media. The company behind the club, 1720 Main Street Entities, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit for allegedly providing too much alcohol to Boosie Badazz and his guests in the VIP area.

“We plan to vigorously investigate and defend Mr. Hatch against these allegations—we wish everyone would reserve any judgment and allow this case to play out in court,” said the rapper’s attorney, Carl A. Moore, who claimed that the woman was a relative of Boosie’s and he was trying to “deescalate the situation.”

Shortly after the incident, Boosie Badazz was arrested in Harris County, Houston, for causing reckless bodily injury. Boosie has denied the allegations and claimed that he is being extorted.

"This is basically a money grab, man. It's a money grab, bro. This is what you go through as an entertainer," Boosie claimed. “The facts of the case will come out. I mean, we in court now." He also alleged that Iglehart previously served 18 years in prison for aggravated armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and ”got caught at the border a couple years back, smuggling women out of the country and in the country.”

Boosie, who has previously been outspoken about his feelings on “snitching,” said he alerted Iglehart’s parole officer after the incident. Meanwhile, the rapper could see his supervised release revoked by a judge for his involvement in the alleged incident. A probation officer for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California has accused the Baton Rouge rapper of violating the terms of his supervised release after being charged with aggravated assault.

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