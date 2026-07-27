Boosie Badazz Hit With Civil Lawsuit Over Alleged Hookah Attack on Houston Security Guard

Boosie Badazz is facing a civil lawsuit over his alleged assault on a security guard at the Dome Nightclub in Houston, Texas, in May.

As reported by TMZ, security guard Edward Iglehart II has filed a lawsuit against the Baton Rouge rapper for allegedly smashing a glass hookah over his head on May 24. Iglehart said that he was hired to provide security for the VIP area during an event at the Dome Nightclub in Houston, and things went south after a woman approached him asking to use a toilet in the VIP area.

The woman claimed that she was in the VIP area with the rapper, real name Torrence Hatch, Jr., but he was unable to determine whether she was telling the truth and directed her to ask another security guard. She allegedly berated and hit him, so he grabbed her in an attempt to lead her away from the VIP area. She fell, and when he bent to pick up her belongings, he claimed he was struck with a glass hookah by the rapper. He was left with injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Iglehart is seeking damages for assault and battery, as well as defamation for making allegedly false claims about him on social media. The company behind the club, 1720 Main Street Entities, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit for allegedly providing too much alcohol to Boosie Badazz and his guests in the VIP area.

“We plan to vigorously investigate and defend Mr. Hatch against these allegations—we wish everyone would reserve any judgment and allow this case to play out in court,” said the rapper’s attorney, Carl A. Moore, who claimed that the woman was a relative of Boosie’s and he was trying to “deescalate the situation.”