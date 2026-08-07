Boosie Badazz Apologizes to ASAP Rocky After Falling for Fake Thong Photo

"MY BAD ASAP IF THAT PHOTO WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO ‼️ I SAW THAT SHIT I WAS LIKE FUCK NO I COULDNT BELIEVE MY EYES ✅ REAL N***A HAD TO SPEAK ‼️ ✅ THATS MY BAD IF IT WAS PHOTOSHOPPED BRO #love," Boosie wrote.

On Thursday (August 6), Boosie posted an apology to Rocky on X, acknowledging he may have been fooled by a doctored image he initially believed showed Rocky wearing a thong during a live performance.

Boosie Badazz is walking back his comments about ASAP Rocky potentially wearing a thong after learning the picture could have been AI.

The apology came almost two months after footage from Rocky's Don't Be Dumb tour went viral on social media. In the video, Rocky can be seen jumping around on stage with what appeared to be a thong sticking out of his pants.

Boosie reacted furiously at the time, posting a screenshot with the caption: "THIS GOTTA BE AI. I KNOW THIS N***A AINT GOT A THONG ON... RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION! IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP, THIS WORLD COMING TO A END."

Boosie's new apology came after Rocky’s new interview with Jason Lee in which he spoke about creating a thong line inspired by the situation.

"I created a thong line because they said I was wearing thongs," Rocky said. "They Photoshopped me, and that shit was crazy. The thing is, though, you gotta take situations like that, and you gotta spin it and capitalize off that. Yo, we already sold out on the fucking thongs first night!"

"I be laughing. So I can’t get mad when the joke is on me," Rocky added. "Boosie, he older so he really think that is what it is. Boosie bugged out for that."