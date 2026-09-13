Kai Cenat’s Vivet Makes NYFW Debut With Lauryn Hill, Law Roach, and More in Attendance

Almost a year after debuting his brand, Kai Cenat finally unveiled Vivet’s debut runway show on Saturday night for New York Fashion Week.

The event brought out several familiar faces from music and streaming, including DDG, Karrahbooo, PlaqueBoyMax, Rakai, Tylil and Cenat’s AMP crew. Ms. Lauryn Hill was also among the guests in attendance.

The AMP connection also extended to the runway, with Duke Dennis modeling pieces from the collection alongside Raysian Boy. Marlon, Giovanna Ramos, Alton Mason, BruceDropEmOff and Siebe were also seen hitting the runway.

