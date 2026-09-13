Kai Cenat’s Vivet Makes NYFW Debut With Lauryn Hill, Law Roach, and More in Attendance

Almost a year after debuting his brand, Kai Cenat finally unveiled Vivet’s debut runway show on Saturday night for New York Fashion Week.
The event brought out several familiar faces from music and streaming, including DDG, Karrahbooo, PlaqueBoyMax, Rakai, Tylil and Cenat’s AMP crew. Ms. Lauryn Hill was also among the guests in attendance.
The AMP connection also extended to the runway, with Duke Dennis modeling pieces from the collection alongside Raysian Boy. Marlon, Giovanna Ramos, Alton Mason, BruceDropEmOff and Siebe were also seen hitting the runway.
Vivet’s invitation described the brand as the story of a “collective journey” centered around overcoming doubt and discovering greatness through “manifestation, knowledge acquisition, discipline, teamwork and having faith.”
The launch represents another major expansion for Cenat beyond the streaming world that turned him into one of the internet’s biggest personalities. His Mafiathon broadcasts have increasingly blurred the lines between streaming, music, celebrity and entertainment, while Vivet gives him a new platform in fashion.
You can shop Collection 1 now on Vivet’s website.