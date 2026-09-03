Travis Kelce Reveals Why He and Taylor Swift Chose MSG for Their 'Private' Wedding

Kelce called the ceremony “magical” and praised Adam Sandler for getting ordained in New York and officiating in his signature “Sandman” style.

The couple kept the venue secret until the wedding morning, required NDAs and security protocols, and banned phones so their celebrity-filled guest list could stay present and off guard.

Travis Kelce said he and Taylor Swift chose Madison Square Garden for their July 3 wedding because the arena could provide an “intimate and genuine setting” despite their roughly 1,000 guests.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited roughly 1,000 people to their wedding at Madison Square Garden. But according to Kelce, they chose the iconic arena because they wanted something intimate. Kelce finally explained the thinking behind the unlikely venue during the Season 5 premiere of New Heights, telling his brother Jason Kelce that privacy—not spectacle—drove the decision to take over one of the world's most famous arenas for their July 3 wedding. "We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have an intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions," Kelce said. "We needed it to be a private feel. MSG went above and beyond to give us that."

Pulling that off required considerably more than closing the doors. Guests reportedly received digital invitations with multiple security protocols, including an NDA, while information about the wedding was released in stages. Attendees learned the date and eventually that the ceremony would take place in New York City, but the exact location remained under wraps until the morning of the wedding. Once everyone made it inside MSG, their phones weren't coming with them. Kelce said the strict no-phones policy changed the atmosphere of a room packed with NFL stars, musicians, actors, and other high-profile guests. "That was so cool to see how everybody interacted—with no phones comes people not having to be on guard," he said. "It makes everyone be in the moment and be present." The secrecy worked. Despite months of speculation about where Swift and Kelce would marry—and a guest list that eventually included an estimated 1,000 people—few details escaped before the ceremony. Only after the couple exchanged vows did the arena's marquee announce what had happened inside with "JUST&T MARRIED."

Since then, the people who were actually there have steadily filled in the blanks. Joe Buck recalled Kelce becoming "a puddle" when Swift walked down the aisle. Guests described lengthy, emotional vows written by both newlyweds. Andy Reid called the wedding "spectacular," then later joked that Kelce stayed in football shape by doing "a lot of dancing at his wedding." Kelce himself previously called it the "best night of my life." On New Heights, he went further. "It was just so magical, man," he said. "I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened at a blink of an eye." He also singled out Adam Sandler, who got ordained in New York to officiate the ceremony. "For him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor, and the way he did it in the very 'Sandman' style and giving us more than we could have ever imagined in that moment," Kelce said, "it was absolutely insane, man."

Two months later, Kelce is back with the Chiefs while he and Swift have begun making appearances as newlyweds, including at teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's California wedding.