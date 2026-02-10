Jessica Alba Shares Emotional Message After Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

“What an honor to be part of such an extraordinary moment in history… Joy you could feel. Pride you could see,” she wrote in the caption of the post dated Monday, February 9. “Yesterday was bigger than a performance. It was Dignity. Inclusion. Unity. Representation. And Love.”

Eagle-eyed fans caught several celebrity cameos during Bad Bunny ’s performance on the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LX this past Sunday. Among them were Cardi B , Lady Gaga , Pedro Pascal , Young Miko , and Jessica Alba . Following the performance, Alba took to Instagram to share a message to viewers and fans — her head still spinning after the spectacular show.

Alba, who is of Mexican descent, continued to thank the “Neverita” singer for inviting her to appear in the performance, and expressed awe over his craft.

“Benito ‘Bad Bunny’ tells stories rooted in his culture, his people, and his truth – and yesterday, those stories were centered on one of the biggest stages in the world,” Alba said. “Watching him honor the diversity of our community gave me full body chills and was so emotional. Some of the most meaningful moments don’t need explanation or translation – you just feel them. For me, yesterday was about joy – fully living inside it. Because when culture is honored instead of erased, when people are seen instead of sidelined, we become one.”

A week prior to the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny won several awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year award for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. During his Super Bowl halftime performance, over 135 million viewers tuned in. Since the performance — which was entirely in Spanish — Bad Bunny’s music has seen a surge in plays on streaming services, rising by over 470 percent on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.