50 Cent Calls Cardi B a 'Hit,' Says She Escaped the 'Dead Hip-Hop Section'

Cardi B is working on an album slated for 2027, following her single "AH HA" debuting at No. 25 on the Hot 100 in July.

50 Cent said people on Love & Hip Hop who could not expect hit records went there to be seen, and argued Cardi B herself is a hit.

50 Cent praised Cardi B on Episode 103 of The Crew Has It, uploaded Tuesday, calling the VH1 franchise that launched her "the dead hip-hop section."

50 Cent gave Cardi B her flowers for making it out of hip-hop’s proverbial elephant graveyard of reality television. The rapper and entertainment mogul discussed the Am I the Drama? artist on the Tuesday (Oct. 13) episode of the The Crew Has It podcast during a conversation about hit records. Around the 24-minute mark of the episode below, Fifty called Cardi a “hit” after her departure from reality TV show Love & Hip Hop. The Grammy winner appeared on season six of the series as an up-and-coming rapper before she reached her mainstream breakthrough with “Bodak Yellow.” When podcast co-host Gianni Paolo mentioned rapper Sexyy Red, Fif said both she and Cardi embrace “hood shit” and are “entertaining to watch without the hit record.”

“They were already going viral just being who they are,” he continued. “Look, Cardi's from the graveyard. She came out the graveyard, bro. Love & Hip Hop. Everybody that was there was dying. That was the dead hip-hop section.”

“The people who couldn't expect to have hit records and do things, they went to go do Love & Hip Hop and be seen,” he added. “The way she was responding [on the show] was comedic and that makes her bulletproof.”

On Love & Hip Hop, fellow cast members Peter Gunz and DJ Self tried to discourage Cardi, which only motivated her to become a chart-topping success. In a 2023 Billboard interview, Fifty crowned Cardi as “the American dream” and commended her rise to fame.

“She’s from the bottom. She was in Club Lust in Brooklyn. [Going] from that and actually making a hit record and turning into who she did? I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t like to see that. It felt like she got everything — married, the baby — it came really fast. That’s the American dream right there,” he told the publication at the time.