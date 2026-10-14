Music

50 Cent Calls Cardi B a 'Hit,' Says She Escaped the 'Dead Hip-Hop Section'

The rapper and entertainment mogul chronicled Cardi's "bulletproof" rise from reality television to mainstream music.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, October 13 included Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson ("Street Fighter"), Kate Berlant ("Kate Berlant: Parmesan"), and musical guest Adryon de León sits in with The Cletones.(Disney/Randy Holmes)50 CENT MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Cardi B attends the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 on September 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images/Victor Boyko/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent praised Cardi B on Episode 103 of The Crew Has It, uploaded Tuesday, calling the VH1 franchise that launched her "the dead hip-hop section."
  • 50 Cent said people on Love & Hip Hop who could not expect hit records went there to be seen, and argued Cardi B herself is a hit.
  • Cardi B is working on an album slated for 2027, following her single "AH HA" debuting at No. 25 on the Hot 100 in July.

50 Cent gave Cardi B her flowers for making it out of hip-hop’s proverbial elephant graveyard of reality television.

The rapper and entertainment mogul discussed the Am I the Drama? artist on the Tuesday (Oct. 13) episode of the The Crew Has It podcast during a conversation about hit records. Around the 24-minute mark of the episode below, Fifty called Cardi a “hit” after her departure from reality TV show Love & Hip Hop. The Grammy winner appeared on season six of the series as an up-and-coming rapper before she reached her mainstream breakthrough with “Bodak Yellow.”

When podcast co-host Gianni Paolo mentioned rapper Sexyy Red, Fif said both she and Cardi embrace “hood shit” and are “entertaining to watch without the hit record.”

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“They were already going viral just being who they are,” he continued. “Look, Cardi's from the graveyard. She came out the graveyard, bro. Love & Hip Hop. Everybody that was there was dying. That was the dead hip-hop section.”

“The people who couldn't expect to have hit records and do things, they went to go do Love & Hip Hop and be seen,” he added. “The way she was responding [on the show] was comedic and that makes her bulletproof.”

On Love & Hip Hop, fellow cast members Peter Gunz and DJ Self tried to discourage Cardi, which only motivated her to become a chart-topping success. In a 2023 Billboard interview, Fifty crowned Cardi as “the American dream” and commended her rise to fame.

“She’s from the bottom. She was in Club Lust in Brooklyn. [Going] from that and actually making a hit record and turning into who she did? I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t like to see that. It felt like she got everything — married, the baby — it came really fast. That’s the American dream right there,” he told the publication at the time.

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