The Cast of the Snoop Dogg Biopic, Explained

With films like Michael bringing in over a billion dollars at the global box office, you shouldn’t be surprised when some more modern artists are mined for biopic content. One such artist is Snoop Dogg, a constant in the hip-hop scene since making his debut in the early ‘90s. Since then, Snoop has become an OG for many, whether they represent the West Coast, cannabis, or the hip-hop scene at large. He’s almost a shoo-in for hip-hop luminaries in line for a biopic.

That said, Snoop, which will be directed by Hustle & Flow‘s Craig Brewer (with 8 Mile’s Brian Grazer producing along with Snoop Dogg), is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027 via Universal Pictures, and as the summer of 2026 winds down, a number of casting announcements are arising. Just recently, Snopp found its Suge Knight, its Dr. Dre, and even its Beverly Tate (aka Snoop’s mother).

If you haven’t been up on who’s going to be a part of Snoop, we have. Here’s a look at the entire cast of the 2027 Snoop Dogg biopic film, Snoop.