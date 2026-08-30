The Cast of the Snoop Dogg Biopic, Explained

Key Takeaways
- Snoop traces Snoop Dogg’s rise through West Coast hip-hop, with Craig Brewer directing and Universal Pictures releasing the biopic on August 6, 2027.
- Jonathan Daviss leads as Snoop, alongside Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre, Lauren London as Beverly Tate, and Camron Jones as 2Pac.
- The current cast also covers Snoop’s family and Death Row circle, including Algee Smith as Warren G, Tre Hale as Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Shante Broadus, and Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg.
With films like Michael bringing in over a billion dollars at the global box office, you shouldn’t be surprised when some more modern artists are mined for biopic content. One such artist is Snoop Dogg, a constant in the hip-hop scene since making his debut in the early ‘90s. Since then, Snoop has become an OG for many, whether they represent the West Coast, cannabis, or the hip-hop scene at large. He’s almost a shoo-in for hip-hop luminaries in line for a biopic.
That said, Snoop, which will be directed by Hustle & Flow‘s Craig Brewer (with 8 Mile’s Brian Grazer producing along with Snoop Dogg), is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027 via Universal Pictures, and as the summer of 2026 winds down, a number of casting announcements are arising. Just recently, Snopp found its Suge Knight, its Dr. Dre, and even its Beverly Tate (aka Snoop’s mother).
If you haven’t been up on who’s going to be a part of Snoop, we have. Here’s a look at the entire cast of the 2027 Snoop Dogg biopic film, Snoop.
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Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg
You may know the 26-year-old Daviss best for playing Pope Heyward on Netflix’s Outer Banks, which has recently ended.
Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre
Bullock (BMF, Marvel’s Runaways, Fight Night) will be playing Snoop’s mentor and producer, Dr. Dre; Bullock can also be seen in the upcoming If I Go Will They Miss Me.
Lauren London as Beverly Tate
London, star of the classic ATL, Without Remorse, and Netflix’s You People, will play Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate. Back in 2004, London was featured in Snoop’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” video.
Camron Jones as 2Pac
Jones, who’d been seen in a number of TV shows (The Purge, Panic, Shameless) has the task of bringing 2Pac to screen.
Algee Smith as Warren G
Smith, who was recently seen in The Gates and has previously appeared in Euphoria and Judas and the Black Messiah, plays Warren G, who Snoop knew since he was a child. They not only performed in the group 213 (with Nate Dogg), but Warren was instrumental in linking Snoop with Dre, Warren’s cousin.
Tre Hale as Suge Knight
Knight, the infamous co-founder of Death Row Records, will be portrayed by Tre Hale, who was recently seen on Netflix’s Nemesis as Stro and plays Andy in the Apple TV+ series Platonic.
Laya DeLeon Hayes as Shante Broadus
Hayes has been busy; she spent much of the last five years on the Queen Latifah-led series The Equalizer and has done a lot of voice work, including voicing Doc McStuffins(!). She will be playing Snoop’s wife, Shante; Snoop and Shante have been married since 1997.
Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg
Nate Dogg was Snoop’s cousin, a member of 213, and collaborated on some of the biggest singles from their collective, from Warren G’s “Regulate” to Dre’s “The Next Episode.” He will be played by Corey Champagne, who was in Netflix’s Seven Seconds.
Jonica Booth as The Lady of Rage
Booth, who was recently seen in Rap Sh!t, will be playing The Lady of Rage, a Death Row Records labelmate whom Snoop worked alongside on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and his debut album, Doggystyle.
Olly Sholotan as Kurupt
Fresh off playing Carlton Banks on the Peacock drama series Bel-Air, Sholotan will be playing Kurupt, one of the first Death Row artists, who moved from Philly to California and eventually became part of Tha Dogg Pound with Daz Dillinger.