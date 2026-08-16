Ray J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match

Ray J finally has a boxing win under his belt.



The singer walked away victorious Saturday night (August 15) after squaring off with Orlando Brown in a celebrity boxing bout in Atlanta hosted by Zeus Network, closing the book on a rivalry that turned increasingly personal over the past two years.

The bad blood between the two had been building well before they ever laced up gloves. At an October 2024 appearance on Funny Marco's Open Thoughts, the pair got into a heated argument over who had more cultural staying power, with Brown insisting, "I'm the only one going viral." Brown kept up the needling into early 2025, dismissing Ray J in an interview as "another person's brother" as a dig at his sister, Brandy.

Things escalated sharply at a June 2026 Atlanta press conference, where Brown called Ray J "Brandy's brother" multiple times and accused him of chasing relevance before pulling out a stack of cash and slapping Ray J across the face with it.

The animosity was still raw at a pre-fight stage event ahead of Saturday's bout. Brown even brought up the legal issues surrounding Ray J and his ex-wife, Princess Love, saying, “You pulled a gun out on your fucking fiancee. Stop playing with me.” Ray J alleged that incident was untrue despite him being arrested.