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Ray J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match

The two traded heat at the pre-fight press conference before settling things in the ring Saturday on a Salita Promotions card headlined by Claressa Shields.

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Ray J finally has a boxing win under his belt.

The singer walked away victorious Saturday night (August 15) after squaring off with Orlando Brown in a celebrity boxing bout in Atlanta hosted by Zeus Network, closing the book on a rivalry that turned increasingly personal over the past two years.

The bad blood between the two had been building well before they ever laced up gloves. At an October 2024 appearance on Funny Marco's Open Thoughts, the pair got into a heated argument over who had more cultural staying power, with Brown insisting, "I'm the only one going viral." Brown kept up the needling into early 2025, dismissing Ray J in an interview as "another person's brother" as a dig at his sister, Brandy.

Things escalated sharply at a June 2026 Atlanta press conference, where Brown called Ray J "Brandy's brother" multiple times and accused him of chasing relevance before pulling out a stack of cash and slapping Ray J across the face with it.

The animosity was still raw at a pre-fight stage event ahead of Saturday's bout. Brown even brought up the legal issues surrounding Ray J and his ex-wife, Princess Love, saying, “You pulled a gun out on your fucking fiancee. Stop playing with me.” Ray J alleged that incident was untrue despite him being arrested.

Brown also brought up Ray J’s singing sister, saying, “Brandy don’t even talk to you until you talk to me.” The situation nearly got physical, with the singer threatening to slap Brown and getting out of his seat. After diffusing the situation, Ray J got on the mic and said, “Let’s keep this between me and you, n***a. I’m tired of n***as bringing up family members and shit.”

The win marks a turnaround for Ray J, who entered the fight less than three months removed from a knockout loss to Supa Hot Fire at BrandRisk 14 on May 23.

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