Steven Louis Portrait

Steven Louis

Joined December 2021 | 7 posts
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A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

Steven Louis63 days ago
Four musicians are in the image: Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and Kendrick Lamar, each with distinct styles and attire.

50 Best LA Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From gangsta rap pioneers like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to contemporary stars like Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar, these are the best LA rappers of all time.

Steven Louis476 days ago
Kendrick Lamar crouching next to a car in a monochrome setting, wearing a leather jacket and a hat.

Meet All of the LA Rappers Featured on Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX'

Kendrick Lamar's new album 'GNX' features a collection of underground LA rappers making noise. Here's a quick guide to those MCs.

Steven Louis664 days ago
Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, and DJ Khaled

Ranking the Best Rap Music Videos That Take Place on a Golf Course

Here is a ranking of rap music videos that incorporated golf, featuring videos from artists like Gucci Mane, French Montana, Sexyy Red, and more.

Steven Louis709 days ago
ScHoolboy Q playing golf

Ranking Hip-Hop's 10 Best Golfers

Rappers have gotten older and garnered more disposable income—which means they are hitting the links even more. Here is a list of hip-hop's best golfers, and what we imagine their handicap looks like.

Steven Louis742 days ago
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Drake in a denim jacket with a white shirt, next to a man wearing sunglasses, a knit cap, and a necklace

12 Best “BBL Drizzy” Remixes

Metro Boomin’s request for people to rap over his “BBL Drizzy” beat has reached distant places and strange highs. Here are the 12 that stand out the most.

Steven Louis853 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler

Drakeo the Ruler, People's Champion

The loss of Drakeo the Ruler, the people's champion of Los Angeles, is incalculable and cosmically cruel. Long Live the Ruler. There will never be another.

Steven Louis1732 days ago

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