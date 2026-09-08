Steven Louis
Latest Stories
The 100 Best LA Rap Songs
These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.
50 Best LA Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From gangsta rap pioneers like Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to contemporary stars like Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar, these are the best LA rappers of all time.
Meet All of the LA Rappers Featured on Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX'
Kendrick Lamar's new album 'GNX' features a collection of underground LA rappers making noise. Here's a quick guide to those MCs.
Ranking the Best Rap Music Videos That Take Place on a Golf Course
Here is a ranking of rap music videos that incorporated golf, featuring videos from artists like Gucci Mane, French Montana, Sexyy Red, and more.
Ranking Hip-Hop's 10 Best Golfers
Rappers have gotten older and garnered more disposable income—which means they are hitting the links even more. Here is a list of hip-hop's best golfers, and what we imagine their handicap looks like.
12 Best “BBL Drizzy” Remixes
Metro Boomin’s request for people to rap over his “BBL Drizzy” beat has reached distant places and strange highs. Here are the 12 that stand out the most.
Drakeo the Ruler, People's Champion
The loss of Drakeo the Ruler, the people's champion of Los Angeles, is incalculable and cosmically cruel. Long Live the Ruler. There will never be another.