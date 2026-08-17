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Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 (UPDATE)

Hayden Panettiere has died. She was 36 years old.

hayden
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

UPDATED 8/17, 4:50 p.m. ET: Emergency medical service personnel responded to reports of an “unresponsive female” at a residence in Greenville, North Carolina. An unidentified person called authorities who responded to an “unresponsive female”. Paramedics and police officers attempted to resuscitate Panettiere with “advanced cardiac life support,” but were unsuccessful. TMZ reports that she died from an apparent overdose, though that has not been confirmed. She was pronounced dead by 2:32 p.m. on Sunday.

See original story below.

Hayden Panettiere has died at 36-year-old. Her representative confirmed the news to ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her rep told ABC News in a statement. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

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