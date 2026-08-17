Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 (UPDATE)

UPDATED 8/17, 4:50 p.m. ET: Emergency medical service personnel responded to reports of an “unresponsive female” at a residence in Greenville, North Carolina. An unidentified person called authorities who responded to an “unresponsive female”. Paramedics and police officers attempted to resuscitate Panettiere with “advanced cardiac life support,” but were unsuccessful. TMZ reports that she died from an apparent overdose, though that has not been confirmed. She was pronounced dead by 2:32 p.m. on Sunday.

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Hayden Panettiere has died at 36-year-old. Her representative confirmed the news to ABC News.