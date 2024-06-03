Rick Ross Catches Heat for Car Show as People Cite Long Lines, Ask for Refunds

Rick Ross is catching heat over the way his car and bike show ran this past weekend, with some guests asking for refunds, per TMZ.

The 2024 edition of Ross’s annual car and bike show took place in Fayetteville, Georgia, but instead of people having a good time, several people expressed how horrible their experience was for reasons that included a lack of shuttle buses, long wait times to enter the event, and claims that the event ran out of wristbands so people who bought a ticket couldn’t get in.

“I didn’t get a chance to go inside because of the shuttle services and the extremely long lines, I spent my hard working money and was disappointed,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Waiting 3 hours to get to a shuttle was terrible. Security was TRASH, they didn’t do their job. They let ppl cut the line. They need to do wayyyy better. I won’t be going again because of it," another added.