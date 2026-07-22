How to Buy: Adidas Superstar II

The Adidas Superstar II is available in the Complex Shop, and it’s ready to add a little class to your casual sneaker rotation.

How to buy the Adidas Superstar II

The Adidas Superstar II is the lifestyle evolution of the original Superstar basketball shoe that debuted in 1969. While it stays true to the silhouette's iconic rubber shell toe from so many years ago, the Superstar II updates that aesthetic with a croc-style upper and a leather heel.