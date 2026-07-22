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How to Buy: Adidas Superstar II

The iconic shell-toe silhouette is back.

A black and white Adidas Superstar sneaker with three white stripes and a shell toe design.
Adidas

The Adidas Superstar II is available in the Complex Shop, and it’s ready to add a little class to your casual sneaker rotation.

How to buy the Adidas Superstar II

The Adidas Superstar II is the lifestyle evolution of the original Superstar basketball shoe that debuted in 1969. While it stays true to the silhouette's iconic rubber shell toe from so many years ago, the Superstar II updates that aesthetic with a croc-style upper and a leather heel.

The Adidas Superstar II has been one of Adidas Originals' biggest lifestyle silhouettes in 2026, serving as the foundation for collaborations with Coca-Cola, CLOT, Care Bears, Anthony Edwards, Hellstar, and more.

The Adidas Superstar II is available on Complex in a variety of colorways for $130. Shop for Adidas at Complex Shop.

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