Missy Elliot's First-Ever Headlining Tour Will Feature Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ciara

Missy Elliott is hitting the road this summer for her first-ever headlining tour.
The "Work It" rapper announced the Out Of This World Tour on Monday with a post on Instagram. The 24-city trek, co-produced by Live Nation and Elliott’s longtime manager Mona Scott-Young, kicks off July 4 in Vancouver.
From there, Missy will hit Seattle (July 6), Oakland (July 9), Los Angeles (July 11), Las Vegas (July 13), Houston (July 20), Atlanta (July 27), Philadelphia (August 5), Boston (August 10), Brooklyn (August 12), and Detroit (August 15), among many other cities, before wrapping in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22.
A few of Missy's frequent collaborators, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ciara, are scheduled to make guest appearances at Out Of This World.
“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott said in a statement on Monday.
She added, “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”
Check out the full list of tour dates on Missy's website.