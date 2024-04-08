Missy Elliot's First-Ever Headlining Tour Will Feature Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ciara

Missy Elliott is hitting the road this summer for her first-ever headlining tour.

The "Work It" rapper announced the Out Of This World Tour on Monday with a post on Instagram. The 24-city trek, co-produced by Live Nation and Elliott’s longtime manager Mona Scott-Young, kicks off July 4 in Vancouver.

From there, Missy will hit Seattle (July 6), Oakland (July 9), Los Angeles (July 11), Las Vegas (July 13), Houston (July 20), Atlanta (July 27), Philadelphia (August 5), Boston (August 10), Brooklyn (August 12), and Detroit (August 15), among many other cities, before wrapping in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22.

A few of Missy's frequent collaborators, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ciara, are scheduled to make guest appearances at Out Of This World.