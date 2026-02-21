Katseye Announces Manon Bannerman Is Taking a ‘Temporary Hiatus’

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” Katseye’s statement reads. “Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

The popular group, made up of Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, and Sophia Laforteza, released a statement about Bannerman’s hiatus, revealing that they “fully support this decision.”

Katseye has revealed that Manon Bannerman is taking a temporary hiatus so that she can “focus on her health and wellbeing.”

Bannerman’s hiatus comes right at a time when the group has reached their highest level of stardom yet. Since being K-pop trainees on the series The Debut: Dream Academy in 2023, Katseye have blossomed as rising pop stars. Their 2025 single “Gnarly” hit the Billboard Hot 100, and they were nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Gabriella”) at the 2026 Grammys.

In an interview with The Cut that was published on Feb. 17, Manon spoke about her reputation for missing rehearsals and performances.

“It’s the way I grew up,” she said. “America has a very different culture when it comes to work-life balance. You guys are all about grind and hustle. In Switzerland, if you’re sick, you take a day off. No one’s going to expect you to work.”

“Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, is not fair,” she continued. “Now I feel like I always need to put in extra work to prove something, even though I really don’t.”

Last July, after fans speculated that Bannerman was leaving the group, she wrote on Weverse, “Not going anywhere?? In the studio rehearsing as I’m typing this…kisses!”