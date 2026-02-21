Music

Katseye Announces Manon Bannerman Is Taking a ‘Temporary Hiatus’

Rumors previously circulated that she was leaving the group.

Katseye
(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Katseye has revealed that Manon Bannerman is taking a temporary hiatus so that she can “focus on her health and wellbeing.”

The popular group, made up of Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, and Sophia Laforteza, released a statement about Bannerman’s hiatus, revealing that they “fully support this decision.”

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” Katseye’s statement reads. “Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

Bannerman’s hiatus comes right at a time when the group has reached their highest level of stardom yet. Since being K-pop trainees on the series The Debut: Dream Academy in 2023, Katseye have blossomed as rising pop stars. Their 2025 single “Gnarly” hit the Billboard Hot 100, and they were nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Gabriella”) at the 2026 Grammys.

In an interview with The Cut that was published on Feb. 17, Manon spoke about her reputation for missing rehearsals and performances.

“It’s the way I grew up,” she said. “America has a very different culture when it comes to work-life balance. You guys are all about grind and hustle. In Switzerland, if you’re sick, you take a day off. No one’s going to expect you to work.”

“Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, is not fair,” she continued. “Now I feel like I always need to put in extra work to prove something, even though I really don’t.”

Last July, after fans speculated that Bannerman was leaving the group, she wrote on Weverse, “Not going anywhere?? In the studio rehearsing as I’m typing this…kisses!”

Related Stories

KATSEYE posing in a stylish store with pink walls, wearing fashionable outfits and jewelry, standing behind a display counter.
Music

KATSEYE React to Their Two Grammy Nominations: ‘Throwing Up, Crying, Freaking Out'

The global girl group shared what the nominations mean to them and how they plan to celebrate if they win.

Alex Ocho310 days ago
A pink, flame-shaped vinyl record in a clear sleeve with a black and red label.
Music

KATSEYE "Gabriela" Rose Die-Cut 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

The group's 2025 single is now available in a limited-edition die-cut vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff295 days ago
Black hoodie with a cartoon logo, and a green vinyl record with the album cover "Beautiful Chaos" featuring cars and people.
Music

KATSEYE 'Beautiful Chaos' Vinyl, Jollibee Collab Hoodie: How to Buy

The global girl group's official merchandise is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff311 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App