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Disney+ Settles Class Action Suit for $50M with DirecTV Subscribers
Pop Culture

Had DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV Since 2019? You May Be Owed Cash

Did you have DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV between 2019 and 2026? You may be owed cash as Disney faces antitrust claims over ESPN-driven price hikes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Erik Per Sullivan Turned Down 'Buckets of Money' for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reboot
Pop Culture

Why Erik Per Sullivan Turned Down the 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival

He was offered 'buckets of money' to return as Dewey. Here’s why Erik Per Sullivan chose Harvard, privacy, and a new future over the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen105 days ago
Animated characters in a colorful village scene, featuring Mirabel from "Encanto" and Mickey Mouse in the background.
Pop Culture

Disney Just Put Video Games on the Same Level as Marvel and Star Wars

After moving games under its core entertainment division, Disney is betting big on immersive, social gaming experiences tied to its biggest franchises.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
Miley Cyrus at Hannah Montana 20th Reunion Special
Pop Culture

Fans Question Emily Osment’s Absence From ‘Hannah Montana’ Reunion Special

Emily Osment says she missed the 'Hannah Montana' reunion due to scheduling, but some fans aren’t convinced.

Simone Torn115 days ago
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Miley Cyrus at the World Premiere for Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' on March 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Dated Fellow Disney Channel Star Dylan Sprouse

During the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,' Miley Cyrus confirmed her past relationship with Dylan Sprouse.

Holly Riordan116 days ago
'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival Trailer Teases 'Life's Still Unfair' 4-Episode Miniseries
Pop Culture

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Trailer Proves ‘Life’s Still Unfair’

The Hulu miniseries brings Malcolm back to his dysfunctional roots, with Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and the original cast in pure chaos mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
The 'Daredevil Born Again' Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped—Here's Your First Look
Pop Culture

The ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped — Here’s Your First Look

The Season 2 teaser reveals Jessica Jones’ return and Fisk’s rise as mayor ahead of the March 24 Disney+ premiere.

Bernadette Giacomazzo171 days ago
Here's Your First Look at 'Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord'
Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at 'Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord'

'Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord' will debut on Disney+ on April 6, 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
A man with glowing purple eyes, looking intently. Wearing a gray shirt, in a dimly lit setting.
Pop Culture

Marvel Drops New ‘Wonder Man’ Trailer Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

All eight episodes of 'Wonder Man' begin streaming on Disney+ on January 27.

Alex Ocho197 days ago
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'Star Wars' Day Was Disney+ Biggest Streaming Day of 2025
Pop Culture

Star Wars Day Was the Biggest Streaming Day of 2025 on Disney+

The Walt Disney Company released its annual report, revealing that May the Fourth was the biggest streaming day of 2025 on Disney+.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Donald Glover poses for a photo prior to Game Four of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Donald Glover Inducts Outkast Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The rapper-singer presented the iconic rap duo during their 2025 Rock Hall induction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
Maggie Simpson cut-out on building
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons’ New Fortnite Episodes Will Explain the Wild Crossover

The four new episodes will debut exclusively on Disney+.

Richard Chachowski255 days ago
A group of business professionals having a meeting in a modern office with large windows overlooking a cityscape.
Pop Culture

Here's What Hollywood's Most Prominent CEOs Made in 2024

New data shows what blockbuster salaries the industry's power players took home.

Alex Ocho435 days ago
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Rapper Vince Staples performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Pop Culture

Vince Staples Reacts to 'Power Rangers' Disney+ Reboot: 'Call Me Dead Homies'

The rapper-actor will also return for the second season of 'The Vince Staples Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams485 days ago

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