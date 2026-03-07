Kanye West Reportedly Struggled to Stay Awake During Malibu Renovation Court Appearance

Kanye West reportedly struggled to stay awake in court this week while testifying as part of a renovation lawsuit. The artist now known as Ye was in the court on Friday (March 6) to face handyman Tony Saxon, who is suing the hitmaker for alleged unpaid wages, unsafe working conditions, and wrongful termination — in relation to a former Malibu mansion that Ye purchased for $57 million in 2021. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, West yawned repeatedly while answering questions with his eyes closed. He also said that he couldn’t recall most of his interactions with the defendant.

In the lawsuit, Saxon claimed that Ye hired him to complete the renovation of his home, which is known as "Little Ando," and strip it of all electricity, windows and plumbing capabilities. The home that Saxon was renovating was never actually lived in by the College Dropout hitmaker. Ye eventually sold it for a loss in 2024 at just $21 million. Ye's appearance in court came a day after his wife, Bianca Censori, testified to a jury about her role in the renovation. Censori claimed that she wasn’t involved in it and didn’t really deal directly with Saxon himself. Censori was also asked about a handyman's claim that he had confused West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with Bianca when she came to visit the home during renovations, which Bianca successfully objected to. Last August, the Wall Street Journal reported that the home returned to the market for $34.9 million after a big sale reportedly fell through.