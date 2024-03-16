Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Big Boy Interview: 10 of the Biggest Moments

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign had quite an in-depth conversation with Big Boy following their Rolling Loud performance in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Vultures 1 duo tapped in with the legendary radio host and spoke for over an hour about several topics, including their joint album, the state of the music industry, Ye's daughter North potentially pursuing a rap career, and more.

Ye and Ty are deep into a promotional run for the Vultures 1 album. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks. The next album in the reported Vultures trilogy was scheduled to arrive last week but had been delayed with no update as of press time.

Here are 10 things we learned from Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's interview with Big Boy.

Ye opens up about his feelings on religion: "Them prayers ain't working"

The Chicago rap legend fully embraced Christianity on his previous albums Jesus Is King and Donda, as well as in past songs like "Jesus Walks." However, in the wake of his Vultures 1 project, which features explicit lyrics and content, Ye stated that he has "issues with Jesus" and claimed that the act of praying is one of his biggest grievances with religion, as he doesn't believe it works when asking or hoping for a desired result.

"You know, I have my issues with Jesus," Ye said. "There's a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain't see Jesus show up."

He continued, "The main thing that really that I don't rock with is it's just always like, 'I'mma pray for you.' And it's just like, you can actually physically do something yourself too, more than just pray. We're so in this mentality that that's all that needs to happen but we ain't praying our way out of prison. We ain't praying our way out the abortion clinics. We ain't praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification, after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain't working."

Ye credits himself with influencing Drake, Future, Young Thug, and "every style of music of the past 20 years"

According to Ye, the last 20 years of hip-hop and R&B has been a result of his influence on music. He claimed he directly influenced some of the biggest names in the industry with his groundbreaking 2008 album, 808's & Heartbreaks.

"I invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created the genre," said Ye. "I created Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out."