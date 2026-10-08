GENUS' Label Apologizes After Band Member Chanyong Dances to N-Word Audio

The record label behind K-pop boy band GENUS has apologized for a since-deleted TikTok featuring member Chanyong dancing to an audio clip repeating the N-word.

Just Focus Entertainment released a statement through the group's official X account on Thursday (October 8) and addressed the insensitive audio used in the video.

"We have confirmed that a video posted on GENUS's official social media channels contained audio with lyrics that have been interpreted as racially offensive," read the English translation of the statement. "We sincerely apologize for posting the content without fully verifying the meaning and context of the audio."