GENUS' Label Apologizes After Band Member Chanyong Dances to N-Word Audio

Key Takeaways
- JUST FOCUS Entertainment apologized after GENUS leader Chanyong danced in a since-deleted TikTok to audio that repeatedly used the N-word.
- The label said it posted the clip without fully checking the audio’s meaning or context and pledged stronger review procedures.
- The October 6 video used a South Park sample and drew 3.8 million views through an X reupload.
The record label behind K-pop boy band GENUS has apologized for a since-deleted TikTok featuring member Chanyong dancing to an audio clip repeating the N-word.
Just Focus Entertainment released a statement through the group's official X account on Thursday (October 8) and addressed the insensitive audio used in the video.
"We have confirmed that a video posted on GENUS's official social media channels contained audio with lyrics that have been interpreted as racially offensive," read the English translation of the statement. "We sincerely apologize for posting the content without fully verifying the meaning and context of the audio."
It went on: "The video in question has been removed, and we will strengthen our procedures for selecting audio and reviewing content to prevent a similar situation from occurring again."
"We sincerely apologize once again to everyone who was hurt or offended by this incident," the company concluded.
The clip went up Tuesday (October 6) on GENUS' official TikTok account and showed Chanyong, the group's main dancer and leader, dancing to the sound. The track samples a bite of Randy from South Park saying the slur over and over. A reupload of the video on X reached 3.8 million views.
GENUS is a five-member group consisting of Chanyong, Seoha, Chaehoon, Yuan and Jaeyoung. The boy band released their debut single "Sugar Rush" in April.