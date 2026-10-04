TWICE's Sana Says the Group Went Three Days Without Bathing at Their Busiest

The story underscores the group’s relentless release schedule, which left little recovery time and preceded Mina’s 2019 hiatus for an anxiety disorder.

She recalled heading straight from music-show performances to the airport in stage outfits, while 2PM’s Junho said his group similarly took turns sleeping during “Heartbeat” promotions.

TWICE's Sana is looking back at how little room the group had to breathe at the height of their career, even forgoing basic hygiene at one point. In a new episode of her YouTube series Sana’s Fridge Interview, the K-pop singer told 2PM's Junho about the time that the members of TWICE once went as long as three days without being able to bathe. “Couldn’t even wash,” Sana said in Korean near the 19-minute mark of the video linked below. “It's a bit of an unhygienic story. I couldn't wash for three days. Couldn't even fully remove my makeup. Just removed the base makeup, reapplied it, and went straight away.”

Sana explained that the nine-member girl group would take their makeup off, put it back on, and move straight into the next commitment. There were also times the group headed to the airport almost immediately after a music show performance, still in the outfits they had just performed in. Junho said his group also experienced similar hectic schedules, such as the time when 2PM was promoting their 2009 single “Heartbeat.” “Yeah, even though we were all sweaty, we just wore the same clothes and went. We did that too,” Junho said. “There was just no time at all.” He continued, “We start [the choreography for] ‘Heartbeat’ lying down, don't we? Since we start lying down, I would fall asleep within seconds of lying down. We took turns sleeping, one by one.” As explained by TIME in 2019, TWICE was releasing new music at least three times a year in both Korean and Japanese, a cadence that outstrips most of their peers and leaves far less recovery time than a standard Western album cycle.

That same year, Mina stepped away from promotional activities and touring because of an anxiety disorder, per Soompi, a diagnosis JYP Entertainment disclosed in a statement that was widely credited for its candor.

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