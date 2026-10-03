Watch ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan Attempt to Crowd Surf but No One Catch Him

Key Takeaways
- ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan attempted to crowd surf during the group's Konkuk University festival performance, but nobody caught him and he fell to the ground.
- Tarzzan quickly got back up with help from security, kept performing with his microphone in hand, and checked whether nearby fans were hurt.
- Videos of the failed stunt spread across social media, while Tarzzan appeared to avoid serious injury.
ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan found out the hard way that crowd surfing doesn't always go according to plan.
During the group's performance at Konkuk University's festival on Thursday (October 1), Tarzzan made his way to the edge of the stage before turning his back to the audience and attempting to launch himself into the crowd. The only problem was that nobody caught him.
Instead, Tarzzan dropped to the ground below as many fans near the front continued holding up their phones. The failed crowd-surfing attempt was captured from several angles, and clips quickly began circulating across social media.
Fortunately, Tarzzan appeared to avoid serious injury. He quickly got back to his feet with assistance from security and continued performing without letting go of his microphone. His immediate concern, however, was whether any of the fans he landed near had been injured.
Before debuting as a member of ALLDAY PROJECT, Tarzzan worked as a dancer and model. He also recently appeared on the Netflix variety series Take a Hike!
With Korea's university festival season continuing through the fall, Tarzzan and ALLDAY PROJECT should have plenty more energetic crowds ahead of them.