Watch ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan Attempt to Crowd Surf but No One Catch Him

ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan found out the hard way that crowd surfing doesn't always go according to plan.

During the group's performance at Konkuk University's festival on Thursday (October 1), Tarzzan made his way to the edge of the stage before turning his back to the audience and attempting to launch himself into the crowd. The only problem was that nobody caught him.

Instead, Tarzzan dropped to the ground below as many fans near the front continued holding up their phones. The failed crowd-surfing attempt was captured from several angles, and clips quickly began circulating across social media.