Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
Music
GENUS' Label Apologizes After Band Member Chanyong Dances to N-Word Audio
JUST FOCUS Entertainment addressed the clip two days after the K-pop boy band's leader posted a video set to an audio sample that repeated a racial slur.
Alex Ocho7 minutes ago